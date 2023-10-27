Kitzmiller

MINSTER — Two people, including the incumbent, are seeking the office of mayor for the village of Mister.

Current Mayor Dennis Kitzmiller, 68, of Minster, is being challenged by village council member Craig Oldiges, of Minster in the Nov. 7 elections.

Kitzmiller has been self-employed for 35 years in healthcare repair. He is widowed.

Oldiges is the dirctor of facilities and environmental services for Grand Lake Health Systems. He and his wife, Dianne, are the parents of three children all in college, Dawson, Kyra and Brynn.

Prior Experience

Kitzmiller: “I was a council member for 14 years of which I served as president of Council for 10 years. I then became the mayor and have served for 28 years. I haven been with the village of Minster for a total of 42 years.”

Oldiges was born and raised in Minster and am a graduate of Minster High School. He worked 11 years for a large general contractor as project manager/estimator. He owned and operated MAC Athletics Inc. (an athletic facilities company) for 10 years. He worked for an architectural firm for five years as their director of specifications. He has been a member of Village Council for 18 years. He has been a Minster Oktoberfest Board member for 20 years. He is an active member of the Minster Service Club and is an active member of the St Augustine Men’s Choir.

Why are you running for office?

Oldiges: “It is something I have always wanted to do and have been encouraged by others to do. Having been a council member for 18 years, I feel that being mayor is the next step for me. With the loving support of my wife and family, my experience on council and the 27 years of professional experience, I am very confident that I can effectively move into the mayor’s seat and be a prodigious leader for this great community.”

Kitzmiller: “I still have the energy and passion and the desire to attend over 100 meeting each year to help in ‘Making Minster Great’.”

What do you hope to accomplish if you are elected?

Kitzmiller: “My goal is to maintain a single fanatical focus to ‘Making Minster Great’.”

Oldiges: “For starters, I am excited to see the many projects that we have been working on for a few years come to fruition and get completed. Attraction of new businesses. The village has some of the lowest utility rates in Ohio and plenty of shovel ready industrial park land. Cost effective housing is a big issue for those starting their next chapter of life after high school. I would like to see how the village can partner with local developers to make it possible for the younger people that wants to purchase or build a house, can do so. Continue to build on the past, look forward to the future, and keep Minster a great community.”

What do you feel needs to be done to make your council be more successful?

Oldiges: “More gets done when we have great communication. Open communication is key to any successful organization. I feel if the elected officials in the village are able to openly and honestly speak to the people in the village, life is going to be much better for everyone. For the most part we all do a good job at this, but there is always room for improvement.”

Kitzmiller: “To keep in front of them the important goal of keeping the residence’s best interest as a priority.”

If elected, how will you open the lines of communication between yourself and the people you represent?

Kitzmiller: “Communication is an everyday job. And always must be two ways. We use the Internet and Our Publication “Monthly Town Crier” to communicate with all our residents and employees. All officials must follow up on all communications.”

Oldiges: “Being available to those that want to have a conversation about an issue is very important to me and has been the 18 years I have been on council. I feel I have always been an open and honest person all my life and that will not change. I am willing to listen to what anyone has to say, and in return give them an honest and true answer. I personally like to talk face to face with people but am more than happy to have a conversation on the phone, respond to an e-mail and even reply to a social media post. I have always had an open-door policy.”

What challenges do you feel your village faces today and in the future?

Oldiges: “The village of Minster is growing. Over the past 10 years Minster has grown by almost 10%. And with the current housing developments being built, we could see the village grow another 25%. So, making sure the infrastructure is there for growth is imperative. We currently have a very experienced workforce. Many of those employees are going to be retiring. A little extra work now preparing for those transitions will pay dividends when they actually retire. Attracting and keeping new employees is a major challenge. You can never be too prepared for a crisis or disaster. I would like to see more training and education for the residents and what they should or can do when something happens.”

Kitzmiller: “We must remember to keep the interest of all our residents of Minster at heart now and in the future.”

Addition comments

Kitzmiller: “You Heard the Phrase: ‘It Takes a Village To Raise a Child!’ ‘It Takes Great Residents to Make a Village!’ My Goal is to maintain single fanatical focus to ‘Making Minster Great!’”