Free Test Your Well event scheduled in Shelby County

FORT LORAMIE — Shelby Soil & Water Conservation District (SWCD) is partnering with Miami Conservancy District (MCD), Sidney-Shelby County Health Department and Fort Loramie FFA Chapter for a Test Your Well event on Monday, Nov. 6, from 4-6 p.m. at Fort Loramie High School. At this event private well owners can bring in a water sample for free, confidential testing of nitrates, nitrites and total iron levels in their water.

Municipal public water systems in Ohio are required to test drinking water for contaminants on a regular basis. For many parameters, that is daily. This helps to ensure the water they produce is safe for consumers to drink. Private well owners, on the other hand, are not typically required to test their drinking water once their private water system has been installed and has undergone an initial test for total coliform, E. coli, and nitrates. It is recommended that well owners test their water at least annually for bacteria, nitrate, and any local contaminants of concern.

Additional information about other water tests, private well maintenance, septic systems and water conservation will be provided at the event. No registration is required for the event, and it is not limited to Shelby County residents. The event will be held in the Ag Shop at Fort Loramie High School. Enter in the doors by the greenhouse (west side of building).

For additional information or questions, contact Amanda Hurley at Shelby SWCD by phone 937-419-2597 or email [email protected].