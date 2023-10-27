Girls soccer notes: Lehman Catholic falls to Madeira in district final

Lehman Catholic’s Eva Dexter, right, chases a loose ball with Madeira’s Lilah Beers during a Division III district final on Thursday at Holland Field in Miamisburg. The Cavaliers lost 3-0. Dexter is among five seniors who will graduate. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Lehman Catholic’s Cathy Hudson kicks the ball as Madeira’s Katie Dunn during a Division III district final on Thursday at Holland Field in Miamisburg. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Lehman Catholic’s Melanie Karn, right, kicks the ball away as Madeira’s Vivian Momper approaches during a Division III district final on Thursday at Holland Field in Miamisburg. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

MIAMISBURG — Lehman Catholic couldn’t keep up with Cincinnati Madeira in a Division III district semifinal on Thursday at Miamisburg High School’s Holland Field.

The Amazons scored two goals in the first half and scored one in the second to hand the Cavaliers a 3-0 season-ending loss.

Lehman finishes 12-6 overall. First-year coach Oshae Peart said he was proud of the team’s tournament run after a first-round loss last season.

“It was a great season,” Peart said. “I’m proud of the girls. …It was a fun run. I’m not going to say that I didn’t think we’d make it this far, but I had them soak it up and make sure they enjoyed every moment of it.”

Lehman lost 5-4 to Three Rivers Conference Bethel in a first-round tournament game last year. The Cavaliers beat Greenon 4-2 in a sectional final on Oct. 19, then beat TRC rival Milton-Union 2-1 in a district semifinal on Monday in Sidney to advance.

Madeira (10-5-4) took control quickly on Thursday. Natashia Davis scored a little less than 15 minutes into the game after sending a shot in from the left side about 15 yards out, then Rachel Gaffney scored with about 11 minutes left before halftime to boost the lead to 2-0. Anna Cornejo added the team’s third goal about 13 minutes into the second half.

“The challenge was just winning the ball,” Peart said. “I think they possessed the ball, and when they attacked, it was with extreme purpose and a lot of intent.”

Lehman will lose five seniors to graduation, including forward Eva Dexter, who was named TRC player of the year. She scored a league-best 38 goals and had four assists to finish with 80 points.

Lehman will also lose Emilee VanSkiver, Mara O’Leary, Aubri Karn and Tanner Black to graduation.

“They meant a lot. They were the backbone of the team,” Peart, who was named TRC coach of the year, said. “They came with a lot of experience. …Losing that experience is going to hurt. But we’re a smaller school and used to losing a lot of numbers, so we’ll have to build up from there.”

Dexter set program records for goals in a season and goals in a career.

Sidney finishes 13-3-3 after loss to Beavercreek

Sidney lost 3-1 to Beavercreek in a Div. I district semifinal on Monday at Sidney Memorial Stadium and finishes 13-3-3 overall. The Beavers, which lost 5-4 at Sidney on Oct. 2, took a 2-1 lead by halftime and added another goal in the second half.

Sidney junior forward Larkyn Vordemark scored the squad’s goal on a pass from Katie McKinney.

Vordemark was recently named Miami Valley League player of the year. She led the league with 36 goals (a tie for program record for goals in a season) and had nine assists in 15 games (she missed one game due to injury); she finished with 81 points.

Joining Vordemark on first team all-MVL was senior defender Kimora Johnson and sophomore forward Kenzi Koester. Senior forward Olivia Barga was named second team, as was McKinney, a sophomore forward. Koester scored 13 goals and had 18 assists and McKinney scored 11 goals and had 15 assists. Johnson had 15 assists and scored five goals. Barga had 12 assists and scored five goals.

The Yellow Jackets will lose five seniors to graduation: Johnson, Barga, Kyleigh Spade, Shelby McVety and Lauren Conley.

Anna finishes 13-4-2 after loss to Cincinnati Country Day

The Rockets lost 5-0 to Cincinnati Country Day in a Div. III district final on Thursday at Trotwood-Madison High School and finish 13-4-2 overall.

Anna beat Brookville 1-0 in a district semifinal on Monday to advance. Jenna Wolters scored the lone goal on a pass from Maddy Seitz.

Cincinnati Country Day (18-2), which was the top seed in the Cincinnati D-III sectional, scored three goals in the first half on Thursday and added two more in the second. Abby Stroh, a junior who was recently named Western Ohio Soccer League goalkeeper of the year, made 11 saves.

Anna is set to return the bulk of its roster, including six players who were named first or second team all-WOSL: Stroh, junior Iris Canan, junior Chelsea McEldowney, junior Reagan Schloss, sophomore Peyton Carey and junior Victoria Heitkamp.

Reach Bryant Billing at 937-538-4818, or follow @SidneyOHSports on Twitter and @BryantBillingSDN on Facebook.