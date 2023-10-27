Jackson Center approves renewable energy tariffs

By Megan Lewis

For the Sidney Daily News

JACKSON CENTER — Jackson Center Village Council held its third and final reading before passing an ordinance, which establishes the interconnection standards and tariff on customer-owned renewable generated electricity.

Council heard the reading an ordinance which will provide a cellphone to all full-time village employees for business use only. Each employee will be issued either a smart phone or a classic flip phone depending on the type of work they provide for the village through T-Mobile. By making this switch, they will be ending the monthly stipend they’ve been paying for each employee’s personal phone usage. This will also allow supervisors to monitor employee activity to prevent hackers from using apps to steal sensitive data. This was the first reading as Bruce Metz and Beverley Wren iron out a couple of problematic spots. Metz did say that when complete, it will save the Village over $6,000.

An ordinance was approved allowing for an increase of $21,862.90 within the Note Retirement Fund. The reason for this increase is to pay on the principal and interest on a loan from the Ohio Water Authority for the upgrades to the Wastewater RAS/Grit Pump and Sludge Project. The General Fund will see an increase of $7,000. This is to pay for the winter up-keep on the swimming pool and soccer field. Both are currently closed due to the end of the season for each of them.

Council approved a resolution taking over the care of the Seventh Day Baptist Church Cemetery. The purpose of the cemetery is to serve as the final resting place for village residents and those in the surrounding townships. The resolution will give the village permission to appropriate the land under Ohio Code 163 and 719. By doing so, The village will be taking care of the grounds and honoring those who are already buried there. The appropriation of the land will cost the village nothing.

Xavier Esser passed his Water Class 1 Exam on Oct. 4. He is now an operator-in-training, and has begun studying for the Wastewater side of his license.

The back-to-back power outages that Jackson Center experience recently were caused by mischievous squirrels. Behr Design has begun working on a new state champion sign for Pike Street.

The Christmas decoration plan has been finalized. The village is now ordering the pieces needed for the displays. Metz said that the village will be going slightly over the initial budget of $50,000, but said it is worth it. The decorations will come with a three-year warranty.

The village agreed to be a government sponsor on a grant Airstream is applying for. Utilizing the grant from the EPA, a small storage facility and necessary machinery will be built. Drew Sosby will be working with them to complete the grant.

The police are taking the vandalism issue in town very seriously. They’ve talked to those in heavy hit areas to encourage them to install cameras. They would also like it if parents can occupy their kids to the playgrounds to provide an extra set of eyes until the situation gets under control. As of now, no homes or personal property have been targeted. They would like the community’s help with the issue by encouraging them to call in any issues they encounter in town. If you see something, say something.