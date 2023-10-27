On the agendas

Minster Board of Education

MINSTER — The Minster local Schools Board of Education will hold a special meeting Tuesday, Oct. 31, at 5 p.m. in the large group room at the elementary school. The purpose of the meeting is to approve a memorandum of understanding with the Minster Teachers Association for an early retirement incentive and to approve the Minster Memorial Bleacher Replacement Project to proceed through the bidding process.

Transit Advisory Committee

SIDNEY — A Transit Advisory Committee meeting will be held at the Shelby Public Transit office, 413 S. Vandemark Road, on Thursday, Nov. 2, at 10 a.m.