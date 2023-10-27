Sidney resident enjoys Halloween with annual decorating

Dylan Fahnestock’s Halloween display, located on Stangel Road. Courtesy photo Dylan Fahnestock’s Halloween display, located on Stangel Road. Courtesy photo Dylan Fahnestock’s Halloween display, located on Stangel Road. Courtesy photo Dylan Fahnestock’s Halloween display, located on Stangel Road. Courtesy photo Dylan Fahnestock’s Halloween display, located on Stangel Road. Courtesy photo

SIDNEY — A Sidney resident is fully invested in the Halloween spirit with his annual Halloween display in a yard on Stangel Road.

Dylan Fahnestock started the tradition three years ago because he wanted to throw a Halloween party, and every year the display has gotten bigger. He thinks about new scenes throughout the year and starts preparing early, even making his own props. Currently, Halloween is the only holiday he decorates for.

“This year we started working on it in June. From making the graveyard fencing and hand carving the pillars and making some of the graveyard statues by hand,” Fahnestock said. “Halloween is definitely one of my favorite holidays. Grew up with my dad and mom always decorating and passing out candy for Halloween and it has always been a fun holiday that I love.”