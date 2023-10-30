City record

Police log

MONDAY

-3:04 a.m.: crime in progress. Natalie Marie Harris, 36, of Sidney, was arrested for domestic violence.

-2:29 a.m.: crime in progress. Dedrick Delon Curtiss, 32, of Dayton, was arrested for domestic violence.

-1:15 a.m.: suspicious subject or vehicle. Police responded to a suspicious subject or vehicle in the 400 block of Oak Avenue.

SUNDAY

-11:48 p.m.: suspicious subject or vehicle. Police responded to a suspicious subject or vehicle in the 1000 block of Wapakoneta Avenue.

-7:33 p.m.: threats. Police responded to threats in the 700 block of Buckeye Avenue.

-7:10 p.m.: theft. Police responded to a past theft in the 100 block of West Court Street.

-7:08 p.m.: crash. Police responded to a crash in the 1000 block of Michigan Street.

-6:55 p.m.: suspicious subject or vehicle. Police responded to a suspicious subject or vehicle in the 1000 block of Hill Top Avenue.

-12:21 p.m.: suspicious subject or vehicle. Police responded to a suspicious subject or vehicle in the 100 block of South Ohio Avenue.

-11:53 a.m.: assault. Police responded to a past assault in the 300 block of South Ohio Avenue.

-4:49 a.m.: suspicious subject or vehicle. Police responded to a suspicious subject or vehicle in the 700 block of Countryside Street.

-1:34 a.m.: assault. Police responded to a past assault in the 500 block of North Vandemark Road.

SATURDAY

-10:19 p.m.: fight. Police responded to a fight in progress in the 100 block of Pike Street.

-9:59 p.m.: crash. Police responded to a hit-skip crash in the 2000 block of Fair Road.

-9:13 p.m.: threats. Police responded to threats in the 1000 block of Hill Top Avenue.

-7:27 p.m.: shooting. Police responded to shots heard or fired in the 2000 block of Wapakoneta Avenue.

-7:25 p.m.: theft. Police responded to a past theft in the 1000 block of Morris Avenue.

-7:17 p.m.: remove subject. Police removed someone in the 2000 block of Michigan Street.

-5:56 p.m.: stolen vehicle. Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 100 block of North Highland Avenue.

-12:03 p.m.: theft. Police responded to a past theft in the 1000 block of Wapakoneta Avenue.

-11:15 a.m.: assault. Police responded to a past assault in the 800 block of Arrowhead Drive.

-8:58 a.m.: crash. Police responded to a hit-skip crash in the 800 block of South Main Avenue.

-6:50 a.m.: stolen vehicle. Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 800 block of Oak Avenue.

-6:40 a.m.: assault. Police responded to a past assault in the 600 block of Maywood Place.

-5:33 a.m.: assault. Police responded to a past assault in the area of Pike Street and St. Marys Avenue.

-3:58 a.m.: warrant. Peggy S. Couch, 60, of Sidney, was arrested on a warrant.

-2:13 a.m.: theft. Police responded to a past theft in the 600 block of South Ohio Avenue.

-2:09 a.m.: remove subject. Police removed someone in the 900 block of Childrens Home Road.

FRIDAY

-10:35 p.m.: damage. Police responded to damage in progress in the 500 block of North Main Avenue.

-9:38 p.m.: fight. Police responded to a fight in progress in the area of Shelby Street and North Main Avenue.

-9:37 p.m.: fight. Police responded to a fight in progress in the 300 block of North Miami Avenue.

-9:35 p.m.: remove subject. Police removed someone in the 400 block of South Miami Avenue.

-9:15 p.m.: suspicious subject or vehicle. Police responded to a suspicious subject or vehicle in the 600 block of Maywood Place.

-7:15 p.m.: warrant. Logan Alexander Nida, 22, of Lancaster, was arrested on a warrant.

-6:18 p.m.: drugs. Police responded to drugs in the 1000 block of Hill Top Avenue.

-4:55 p.m.: damage. Police responded to past damage in the 1000 block of Whipp Road.

-4:45 p.m.: crash. Police responded to a crash in the area of North West Avenue and West Poplar Street.

-3:25 p.m.: solicitors. Police responded to solicitors in the 2000 block of Michigan Street.

-3:04 p.m.: drugs. Police responded to drugs in the 1000 block of Campbell Road.

-2:37 p.m.: threats. Police responded to threats in the 100 block of West Parkwood Street.

-1:41 p.m.: threats. Police responded to threats in the 2000 block of Michigan Street.

-10:45 a.m.: crash. Police responded to a crash in the area of Spruce Avenue and Amherst Drive.

-10:15 a.m.: warrant. Elizabeth Nicole Rotenberry, 33, of Sidney, was arrested on a warrant.

-8:48 a.m.: fraud. Police received a fraud report in the 800 block of South Vandemark Road.

-7 a.m.: threats. Police responded to threats in the 200 block of South Miami Avenue.

-6:31 a.m.: crash. Police responded to a crash in the 2000 block of St. Marys Avenue.

-1:25 a.m.: intoxicated driver. Police responded to an intoxicated driver in the 1000 block of North Main Avenue.

Crashes

Carter S. Lewis, 17, of Sidney, was cited with right of way when turning left after a two-vehicle crash on Oct. 29 at 7:08 p.m.

Lewis was traveling westbound on Michigan Street and turned left in front of J.S. Spinner, 82, of Sidney, who was traveling eastbound on Michigan Street, causing a collision. The vehicle Lewis was driving was towed by Elmer’s Towing.

• Issiah D. Vickers, 16, of Sidney, was cited with improper starting and backing after a two-vehicle crash on Oct. 27 at 4:45 p.m.

Vickers was backing out of a parking spot on Poplar Street when he struck Seth R. Wallace, 31, of Sidney, who was traveling westbound on Poplar Street.

• Auanna M, Edens, 23, of Sidney, was cited with operation at a stop sign after a two-vehicle crash on Oct. 27 at 10:45 a.m.

Edens was traveling westbound on Amherst Drive approaching the intersection of Spruce Avenue and Lana L. Merzke, 16, of Sidney, was traveling southbound on Spruce Avenue approaching the intersection. Edens failed to yield to Merzke, causing a collision.

• Emma Leeann Cotner, 21, of Russia, was cited with right of way when turning left after a two-vehicle crash on Oct. 26 at 10:37 p.m.

Cotner was traveling eastbound on East Court Street when she attempted to turn left onto South Main Avenue in front of Christian Allan Vaughn, 23, of Sidney, who was traveling westbound on East Court Street, causing a collision.

Fire, rescue

MONDAY

6:10 a.m.: medical. Crews responded to one call.

SUNDAY

-3:55 to 11:29 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to four calls.

SATURDAY

-8:32 a.m. to 11:55 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to seven calls.

FRIDAY

-11:23 p.m.: fire. Crews responded to one call.

-3:02 a.m. to 10:57 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to 13 calls.

THURSDAY

-9:31 a.m. to 9:35 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to 10 calls.

-7:13 a.m. to 2:52 p.m.: fire. Crews responded to two calls.

Compiled by Charlotte Caldwell