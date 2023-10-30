County record

Sheriff’s log

SUNDAY

-8:41 a.m.: suspicious person. Deputies responded to a suspicious person in the 12000 block of Kirkwood Road.

SATURDAY

-2:01 p.m.: property damage. Deputies responded to property damage in the area of Wells Road and state Route 29 in Anna.

-10:27 a.m.: vandalism. Deputies responded to vandalism in the 9000 block of Friemering Road.

-6:58 a.m.: property damage. Deputies responded to property damage in the 1000 block of Leatherwood Creek Road.

-6:08 a.m.: burglary. Deputies responded to a burglary in progress in the 10000 block of Schenk Road.

FRIDAY

-10:55 p.m.: crash. Deputies, Sidney Fire, Port Jefferson Fire and Perry Port Salem EMS responded to a crash with injuries in the 16000 block of Dingman Slagle Road.

-5:56 p.m.: property damage. Personnel responded to property damage at mile marker 102 on Interstate 75.

-5:51 p.m.: crash. Deputies, Perry Port Salem EMS and Port Jefferson Fire responded to a crash with injuries in the 16000 block of Mason Road.

-5:08 p.m.: theft. Deputies responded to a theft in the 10 block of Tawawa Drive.

-2:40 p.m.: property damage. Deputies responded to property damage in the 9000 block of state Route 47.

-11:20 a.m.: property damage. Deputies, Sidney EMS and Lockington Fire responded to property damage in the 8000 block of Miami Shelby West Road.

-10:48 a.m.: suspicious person. Deputies responded to a suspicious person in the area of Miami Shelby Road and Dorsey-Hageman Road.

THURSDAY

-11:34 p.m.: stolen vehicle. Deputies responded to a stolen vehicle in the 10000 block of Comanche Drive and arrested Joshua Earl Jenkins, 36, of Franklin Furnace, for grand theft and a warrant.

Village log

SATURDAY

-4:31 p.m.: threats. Jackson Center Police responded to threats in the 100 block of Redbud Circle.

FRIDAY

-9:01 p.m.: suspicious vehicle. Jackson Center Police responded to a suspicious vehicle in the 100 block of Hudson Drive.

Crashes

Caitie Earls, 34, of Sidney, was cited with driving left of center after the State Highway Patrol responded to a two-vehicle crash on Oct. 26 at 9:46 p.m.

Earls was traveling northbound on Kuther Road when she drifted left of center and was struck by Kevin Yantis, 38, of Sidney. Yantis then drove off the left side of the roadway and struck the bridge wall. The vehicle Earls was driving was towed by Wrecker’s Towing and Yantis’s vehicle was towed by Elmer’s Towing.

• Dustin Edward Winner, 19, of Piqua, was cited with driving left of center after the State Highway Patrol responded to a two-vehicle crash on Oct. 23 at 1:47 p.m.

Winner was traveling northbound on County Road 25A and Cheryl Lynn Gottschalk, 44, of Sidney, was driving a U.S. Postal Service van in front of Winner. Winner attempted to overtake Gottschalk while she was turning left. Gottschalk struck Winner, causing him to lose control, drive off the right side of the roadway, strike a sign and overturn in a field. The vehicle Winner was driving was towed by Meyer’s Towing and the vehicle Gottschalk was driving was towed by Sandy’s Towing.

• Austin M. Sutter, 23, of Sidney, was cited with right of way when turning left after the State Highway Patrol responded to a three-vehicle crash on Oct. 19 at 6:46 a.m.

Sutter was traveling westbound on state Route 29 and Andre R. Turner, 26, of St. Marys, was traveling eastbound on state Route 29. Sutter turned left in front of Turner, causing a collision. Sutter then struck a semi-truck driven by Anthony L. Benanzer, 53, of Celina, who was stopped at the stop sign on state Route 119. Sutter’s vehicle was towed by Wrecker’s Towing, and Benanzer’s and Turner’s vehicles were towed by Mantor’s Towing.

Fire, rescue

SUNDAY

-10:43 a.m. to 1:51 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to three calls.

SATURDAY

-12:22 to 11:54 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to four calls.

-1:29 to 2:48 p.m.: fire. Crews responded to two calls.

FRIDAY

-3:38 a.m. to 9:15 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to seven calls.

-3:26 p.m.: fire. Crews responded to one call.

THURSDAY

-3:15 to 11:25 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to five calls.

Compiled by Charlotte Caldwell