Spirit EMS record

Spirit Emergency Medical Services weekly log

Oct. 22-28

According to Brian K. Hathaway, Spirit EMS president/CEO, Spirit EMS was called to three emergency medical dispatches in Shelby County. That’s two fewer calls than the week prior.

All of the calls were in the Houston EMS district which includes Loramie and Washington Townships including the village of Lockington and excluding the village of Russia.

All three patients Spirit EMS responded to were transported to the hospital last week. Houston Fire, Russia Fire, and Lockington Fire each responded on one call. Shelby County deputies responded to two of the calls.

All three patients were taken to Upper Valley Medical Center in Troy.

Spirit EMS responded to 100% of its dispatched calls this week.