Armstrong Museum curator appointed to state tourism board

Logan Rex, the Armstrong Museum curator, has beeb appointed to the TourismOhio Advisory Board by Gov. Mike DeWine. Courtesy photo

WAPAKONETA – The Armstrong Air & Space Museum is proud to announce that its curator and communications director, Logan Rex, has been appointed by Gov. Mike DeWine to the TourismOhio Advisory Board. This appointment recognizes Rex for his unwavering dedication and expertise in the museum and tourism industry, a vital part of the state’s economy.

“Ohio really is a fantastic state to live, work, and explore. I am honored that I get to serve my state in this capacity,” says Rex. “I would like to thank Gov. DeWine and his team for giving me this opportunity. I look forward to helping promote our state and showing how Ohio truly is the heart of it all.”

Rex also added that, while on the board, he will continue to be a passionate advocate for the state’s historical and cultural treasures.

The TourismOhio Advisory Board plays a pivotal role in advising the director of Development and the director of TourismOhio on matters related to promoting Ohio’s numerous travel destinations and experiences. The board consists of tourism industry leaders and experts who work towards enhancing Ohio’s travel sector, showcasing its historical significance, and fostering economic growth through increased tourism activities.

Rex has been an influential figure at the Armstrong Air & Space Museum, spearheading numerous exhibitions and marketing campaigns since joining the museum team in 2019. A lifelong Ohioan, Rex is a 2014 graduate of Bath High School in Lima. Rex received his degree in Political Science and History from Ashland University, also in Ohio. While in college, Rex was a four-year scholar at the Ashbrook Center for Public Affairs. Rex’s other previous experience includes working at the Allen County Museum and Historical Society in Lima.