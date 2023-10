JACKSON CENTER — Jackson Center Library hosted its Fall Fest on Tuesday, Oct. 24.

The event included a tractor hay ride and other activities such as Pin The Spider On The Web and Witch Hat Ring Toss. A Pumpkin Chuckin’ and Toilet Paper Mummy contest was also held. There will be a nacho bar and cookies to decorate to help curb a person’s appetite, while hot chocolate will be provided to quench their thirst.