Out of the past

125 Years

October 31, 1898

The fourth annual meeting of the Ohio State Federation of Women’s Clubs was held in Columbus at the later part of last week to which the federated clubs of the state, numbering 202 clubs with a membership of over 10,000 women, sent delegates. Attending from Sidney were: Mrs. O.J. Taylor, Mrs. Myra Murray, Mrs. R.O. Bingham, Mrs. A.W. Reddish, Mrs. F.M. McCaslin, Mrs. W.R. Wyman, Mrs. L.M. Studevant, Misses Jennie Hitchcock, Delia Amos, Alice Graham and Gertrude Hatfield.

In the game of football between the Dayton McKinley club and the Sidney football team, played at Dayton Saturday afternoon, the Sidney team was defeated by a score of 53 to 0.

President M.E. Ingalls, of the Big Four railroad, with a number of other officials of the road, passed through Sidney on their special train this morning on an inspection trip of the road. A 10-minute stop was made in this city.

100 Years

October 31, 1923

Supports for the temporary stand erected on the south steps of the court house for the judges to award prizes in the Halloween celebration gave way when the stand was crowded to overflowing last night. Luckily, the stand had been erected only about three feet off the ground and everybody on the structure escaped injury, although there was considerable excitement at the time.

Work is progressing in clearing the site for the new five-story office and plant structure to be erected on North Ohio avenue, just south of the post office. The building will have four business rooms on the first floor and each of the upper floors will contain 15 two-room suites. The factory portion at the rear will be three stories high. It will be occupied by Messer Bryan and Swonger, experienced candy manufacturers.

The Halloween celebration last evening under the auspices of the Boy Scouts was a success in every way and everyone on the streets appeared to enjoy themselves. Prizes were awarded by the judges, but with the breaking of the judges stand it was impossible to obtain a complete list of the winners.

75 Years

October 31, 1948

Frederick B. Louys, superintendent of the Sidney public schools, was elected president of the department of the city superintendents and principals of the Central Ohio Teachers Association during the annual session held yesterday in Dayton. Cecil M. Sims, superintendent of Piqua public schools, was chosen president of the entire association.

Local election officials today forecast a record-breaking vote at next Tuesday’s presidential election as interest reaches a peak on state, national and local issues. Candidates were making one last bid for votes as campaigns went into the last-minute thrusts.

Record sales of approximately $4.2 million for the year ended Aug. 30 were reported by Manager Ralph Crooks to members of the Poultry Producers Association at the 11th annual meeting last evening in the Versailles High school auditorium. This figure represents a gain of $1.1 million, or more than 36 per cent, over 1947.

With Peter Grant appearing here for the school bond rally Monday both of his radio programs at 7:15 and 11 p.m. that evening will originate in a special room at the Hotel Wagner.

50 Years

October 31, 1973

New Bremen’s Mike Friemering will be making his third straight appearance in a state cross country meet. Friemering qualified at the District event in Ottawa with a time of 10:05 and will be among the Class A participants in the individual race at eh Ohio State University Golf Course on Saturday at 11 a.m.

Royal Grandmothers Club met Thursday with an installation of officers held.

Mrs. Ralph Staley conducted the installation when Mrs. Florence Kauffman assumed the office of president. She will be assisted by Mrs. Homer Russell, vice president; Mrs. Carl Spraul, secretary, and Mrs. Manuel Brown, treasurer.

The name of Mrs. Donna R. Barlion, 310 New St., was drawn for this week’s lucky barrel at Steinle Drugs… and the chain was broken.

She had registered! Mrs. Barlion received the $600 in the barrel. It has been at least a year sine a winner has been named.

25 Years

October 31, 1998

Dwight Work rolled the second 300 game of his bowling career Thursday night in action at Holiday Lanes.

Fairlawn Elementary School will be holding Right to Read Week Nov. 2 through 6. The theme is “Reading and Writing with the Jolly Postman.” The theme is based on the Wee Deliver program through the U.S. Postal Service and the book “The Jolly Postman and Other People’s letters” by Janet and Allan Ahlberg.

The Monumental Building will make a top-notch setting as the new home of Sidney Municipal Court when the court moves down the block a year from now, Judge Donald Luce believes.

According to preliminary plans, all four levels of the downtown Sidney landmark are involved in the plans to relocate the court from the Sidney Municipal Building. Much of the building interior will be remodeled to meet the court’s needs in the $2.7 million project.

