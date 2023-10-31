PCHD holds annual meeting

The annual meeting of the Piqua Caldwell Historic District (PCHD) was held on Oct. 24, at the Fort Piqua Plaza Ballroom. All district homeowners were invited to hear the year in review and the things that are planned for 2024.

The year will wrap up with the Holiday Home Tour and Illuminate theNight on Dec. 9. There are eight properties on this year’s tour. Theyinclude three public structures and five homes. All will be decorated for theholidays. Cost of tickets remains at $25.00 and are available atReadmore Hallmark, Piqua or on-line at piquacaldwellhistoricdistrict.org.

During the meeting voting was held for president and vice president and the resignation of Mary Francis Rodriguous due to a move out of state. Members whose term has ended are Shelley Black, Rich and Denise Klosterman.

Executive board members for the coming year are Don Smith, president; Lotte Welbaum, vice president; Lori Hedberg, treasurer,Laura Schwein, secretary; Chuck Black, Advertising and marketing; and Melanie Walker, Co-chair fundraising. A second Fundraising Co-Chair is needed. Six members of the district volunteered to be neighborhood block chairs. The neighborhood chairs are Emily and Jeff Pedro, Cathy Oda, Deb Shepard Orr, Debora Rezabek, Brenda Karpenski and Joe Wilson. Five are still needed. Anyone interested in being a neighborhood chair should contact Don Smith at 937-214-0848.

The meeting concluded with a city update by City Manager Paul Oberdorfer followed by questions and answers from those in attendance.