Pickleball Association holds two successful leagues

SIDNEY — Pickleball has become a new sensation that is sweeping the nation and has become a hit among Shelby County residents, as shown by the Shelby County Pickleball Association’s (SCPA) successful summer and fall leagues.

The first organized league play in Shelby County began on Aug. 9, 2023, after the designated pickleball courts were built at Custenborder Field.

The summer league was a team format which was made up of four teams. There were 32 players that participated in this league along with an additional 16 substitutes. The team that won the summer league was Banger Issues led by Captain Rhonda Peterson, Bill Shoemaker, Cheryl Walter, Karen Baker, Brian Gleason, Joe Spangler, Jason Viapiano, and Randy Klauss.

The fall league began a week after Labor Day and finished on Oct. 18. This league was a ladder format; each week participants were in a four-man group, based on winning percentage, and they played a match with each member of that group. As winning percentage changed, the participant moved up and down the ladder. Forty players participated in the fall league. There were three divisions in this league. The top four players in each division were:

• A Division: Mike Le, Jeremy Lorenzo, Jason Viapiano and Jason Bot

• B Division: Brenda Spangler, Dave Monnier, Cheryl Walter and Brian Gleason

• C Division: Keaton Eilert, Joe Lachey, Ava Schmitz Brandewie and Dawn Eilert

While pickleball resembles tennis and ping pong, it has its own specific rules, paddles, and court dimensions. The Fitness Industry Association has announced pickleball is the fastest-growing sport in the United States for 2023.

For more information about participating in a pickleball league, pickleball lessons, and the SCPA, contact Randy Klauss at [email protected] or call 937-489-9740.