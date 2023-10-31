POWER makes impact on community’s children

SIDNEY — POWER, the Shelby County United Way Women’s Initiative group, has allocated over $170,000 back into the community through fund raisers and membership dues since it’s conception.

Established in 2013 with just 23 Charter members, POWER has now grown to 149 members who continue to stand up and act to address the needs of children and their families in our community.

POWER accepted applications this summer for annual grants earmarked for projects that fulfill POWER’s mission to help provide programs and assistance in areas that benefit children and families in Shelby County. Twenty-seven POWER Grants were allocated totaling $35,000 to 501c3 agencies or government entities…

• Alpha Community Center – furniture bank programing expenses

• Big Brothers Big Sisters – Pearls & Ties program

• Elizabeth’s New Life Center – “Earn While You Learn” program

• Emerson Primary – “Chess for Success” program supplies

• Emerson Primary kindergarten – STEAM materials

• Emerson Primary first grade – STEM kits abd supplies

• Fairlawn Local School – Success After School program

• Historic Sidney Theatre – summer theatre camps

• Houston Schools – 3D printers and filaments

• Jackson Center Schools – Sky Dome Planetarium

• Lehman Catholic High School – mental health wellness station

• Mercy Mission House – swing set and resin benches

• MidWest Regional Educational Service Center – pre-vocational task boxes MD classroom

• Morgan’s Place Cemetery – burial expenses

• New Choices Domestic Violence Shelter – groceries for clients

• Rustic Hope – diapers for clients

• Salvation Army – school and hygiene supplies for Shelby County SOS program

• Shelby County Special Olympics – softball diamond concrete

• Shelby County Historical Society – third-grade tour

• Shelby County Libraries – Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library

• Sidney City Schools Latchkey – healthy snacks, craft supplies

• Sidney High School – letter writing program supplies

• Sidney High School – suicide prevention unit supplies

• Sidney Primary School – art program supplies

• UVCC – CREW Positive Behavior program incentives

• Whittier Early Childhood Center – iPads and cases for MD students

• Workforce Partnership – gas card incentives career coach students

POWER Associate Amy West said, “Our kindergarten tutoring program is in full swing. We are placing volunteers into kindergarten classrooms in all 10 classrooms at Longfellow and Emerson. Slots are still available Monday through Thursday 8:45-10 a.m.” Call the United Way office at 937-492-2101, ext. 1003 to volunteer.

POWER members have the opportunity to volunteer, attend events, or simply make a financial contribution. Anyone interested in joining POWER may contact West at the Shelby County United Way office at 937-492-2101, email Amy at [email protected], or go to www.Power4Women.org/JoinUs Additional information on POWER, and the impact they are having in the community can be found on their website at Power4Women.org.

The Shelby County United Way is a local 501c3 non-profit organization that has earned the highest rating from Charity Navigator nine out of the past 10 years. Monies raised in the annual campaign are invested locally under the leadership and direction of our local volunteer Board of Directors and Community Allocation Volunteers. Through the seventh week of the campaign, the campaign total is $620,005. Donors can make payroll contributions with participating employers or make a one time or reoccurring donation by visiting www.shelbycountyunitedway.org or text SHELBY to 40403. Checks can be made payable to Shelby County United Way and mailed to P.O. Box 751, Sidney.