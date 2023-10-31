Recreation Board hears support for skate park

By Charlotte Caldwell

[email protected]

SIDNEY — Twenty-two citizens attended the Sidney Recreation Board meeting on Oct. 2 to advocate for the construction of a skate park in the city.

Several of the citizens spoke about the concerns, safety aspects and reasons why a skate park is needed in the city, including the following comments:

• Skateboarding would bring people to Sidney to skate as well as shop and eat at the different businesses in town;

• The skate park would give skaters a safe place to skate;

• This is an alternative to a ball sport; Gives more people exercise opportunities and gets them out of the house;

• This park would not only allow skaters to skateboard, it would also allow BMX bikes a place to go;

• Concrete skate park would be the way to go. The pre-fab parks are OK, but over time they become hazardous;

• Skaters have to go to surrounding communities to find a skate park.

Parks and Recreation Director Duane Gaier said the skate park was in the 2028 budget, but a skate park has been in the budget several times over the last 20 years and has not been funded. He suggested to the group to get a petition started and possibly start collecting private donations. After a petition is started, he invited the citizens to return to the board meeting.

The board also discussed the 2023 Recreation and Water Park Report. The water park was open 51 days, closed three days, and closed early 18 days, and pool revenue decreased by $15,585.76 compared to last year’s totals. Pool rentals stayed the same as last year at 17. Revenue for the concession stand decreased by $8,160.22. Swimming lessons increased from 79 participants in 2022 to 115 participants.

The Parks and Recreation Department had 38 summer clinics with 1,566 participants. The clinic that received the most participants was Stories in the Park in June and July with library staff with 180 participants.

Board Member Ed Thomas asked when the Parks and Recreation Master Plan would be implemented into the parks projects. Gaier said some of the items were implemented into the five-year plan but were not funded. He will continue to ask for the items.

The next Recreation Board meeting will be held on Feb. 5, 2024, at 4:15 p.m. in City Hall’s council chambers.