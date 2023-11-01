2 vie for Washington trustee seat

Mohler

SIDNEY — Two newcomers are seeking to be the next trustee for Washington Township.

Wyatt Mohler, 23, of Sidney, and Randy Schwable, Piqua, are vying for the seat currently held by Douglas Stangel.

Mohler is a farmer. He and his wife, Alaina, have a son, Levi Mohler.

Schwable didn’t respond to a request for answers to the questions involving the election.

Prior experience

Mohler: “The prior experience that I have from operating a farming operation full- time along with my family is being able to work and communicate well with others, understanding how to stick to and work with a budget because the township runs like a business , and I also have my CDL that will allow me to operate and preform maintenance on the plow truck to clear the roads along with other machinery that will be needed for jobs around the township.”

Why are you running for office?

Mohler: “I am running for office because I feel like it’s time for a young person to step up and get involved in the community. I’m hoping this will open a gateway for other younger individuals to be involved in the future to keep Washington Township a nice place to live.”

What do you hope to accomplish if you are elected?

Mohler: “I hope to bring new ideas to the township board that will help the township run efficiently and ultimately be successful. I will also make sure our roads are clear in the winter so residents can travel safely especially in the early morning hours when many travel to/from work.”

What do you feel needs to be done to make your township be more successfsul?

Mohler: “I feel like Washington Township needs a fresh set of ideas to be more successful as far as day to day operations and to better serve our residents.”

If elected, how will you open the lines of communication between yourself and the people you represent?

Mohler: “If elected I will open the lines of communications by encouraging residents to attend meetings and they will also be able to get ahold of me through phone/email.”

What challenges do you feel your township faces today and in the future?

Mohler: “I don’t think the Township faces any major challenges right now, but in the future I think population increase from the pressure of town moving out this way could be an issue and I will work to make sure our Township is not impacted in a negative way.”

Additional comments?

Mohler: “I want what’s best for Washington Township because it’s where I live, where I farm, and where I am raising my family.”