Halloween at Bonnyconnellan Castle

Walking away from Bonnyconnellan Castle with handfuls of candy are, left to right, Lena Everett, 6, Nolan Everett, 8, and Landon Everett, 10, all of Sidney. Lena dressed as a bat, Nolan as Brutus and Landon as Babe Ruth. Bonnyconnellan Castle is being brought back to its former glory by owners John and Heather Moffitt. The three siblings are the children of Tyler and Stephanie Everett.
Bonnyconnellan Castle owners Heather, left, and John Moffitt, far right, prepare to hand a blue bottle to Ariana Burdiss, center, 4, on Tuesday, Oct. 31. Accompanying Ariana are her parents Kenneth Burdiss, left, and Heather Burdiss, right, all of Sidney. Bonnyconnellan Castle is being brought back to its former glory by John and Heather Moffitt.
Stuart Ableman, carries his daughter, Ember Ableman, 2, both of Sidney, down from Bonnyconnellan Castle after gathering candy and presents from owners John and Heather Moffitt. Ember was trick-or-treating on Tuesday, Oct. 31 with her dad and mom, Rebecca Ableman.
Ben Boroff, left, 10, holds out his fake ax as he stands with his sister, Mary Boroff, 11, both of Sidney, in front of Bonnyconnellan Castle where they visited for candy while trick-or-treating on Tuesday, Oct. 31. Bonnyconnellan Castle owners John and Heather Moffitt handed out candy and gifts on their front porch. Ben and Mary are the children of Joelle and Stephen Boroff.
Bonnyconnellan Castle owners John, left, and Heather Moffitt, look out over the City of Sidney from their front yard as they wait for trick-or-treaters during Halloween on Tuesday, Oct. 31. The duo were handing out candy and gifts.
Bonnyconnellan Castle owners John and Heather Moffitt hand out candy on Tuesday, Oct. 31.
