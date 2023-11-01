Halloween at Bonnyconnellan Castle

Walking away from Bonnyconnellan Castle with handfuls of candy are, left to right, Lena Everett, 6, Nolan Everett, 8, and Landon Everett, 10, all of Sidney. Lena dressed as a bat, Nolan as Brutus and Landon as Babe Ruth. Bonnyconnellan Castle is being brought back to its former glory by owners John and Heather Moffitt. The three siblings are the children of Tyler and Stephanie Everett.

Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News