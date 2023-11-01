Out of the past

125 Years

November 1, 1898

Last night was Halloween. Masques and impersonations of all kinds of characters and people were seen in attendance on the streets during the evening and the night was celebrated in a most festive manner. Considerable complaint has been made this morning of the depredations committed by boys last night and several arrests are likely to follow.

——-

Ten large tin-lined casks of Saratoga water arrived this morning for William Shine from Saratoga Springs, New York.

100 Years

November 1, 1923

There are 12 cases of whooping cough at the Shelby County Children’s Home and the home is quarantined to visitors.

——-

A real estate transaction has been completed between Dr. Clark of Lima and C. L. Osborn, the local florist. Mr. Osborn has purchased the house and vacant lot on North Street, just east of the Refiner’s Oil Co. station. On the vacant lot, he plans to build an up-to-date florist building, half of it being of glass, and the other half for a display and sales room.

75 Years

November 2, 1948

With last minute cooperation from the weather man, the town meeting will be held tonight at 8 o’clock in the Sidney High School stadium as originally planned. It will be preceded by a parade by school children through the downtown portion of the city to the stadium. Should it suddenly become necessary to call off the parade, the rally will be held in the high school auditorium.

——-

Sidney firemen rescued a three-year-old girl from the inside of a pipe-less furnace this morning after she had fallen head first through the opening from the top. Elizabeth Osborn, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Robert Osborn, North Main Avenue, escaped with minor scratches and shock.

50 Years

November 1, 1973

On Saturday at 8 p.m., the lights will dim in the Fairlawn High School auditorium as a cast of 75 youngsters present the junior-senior class play, “Cheaper by the Dozen”. Mrs. Joseph Holthaus is directing the production which also includes some teachers.

——-

Kenneth Spinner and Robert Stump, first place winners at this week’s session of Sidney Duplicate Bridge Club, were also top players of the month in the games played at 112 ½ N. Ohio. The winning pair had 14 points for October play.

25 Years

November 1, 1998

The Shelby County Historical Society sponsored a program by local sports author Dave Ross. He talked about his book on the first 100 years of Sidney High School football history. Ross was recently appointed to the board of trustees of the historical society. The society arranged a display of sports memorabilia at the library as well.

——-

Two local powerhouses in volleyball both captured district crowns in playoff action. The Anna Rockets and the Lehman Cavaliers. The Lady Rockets beat Cincinnati Hills Christian Academy and will now play in the regional tournament. The Lehman Lady Cavs bested Finneytown to improve its record to 23-2. They will play Northwestern.

