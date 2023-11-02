Fatal crash with house

A house suffered major damage when a corvette flew though the air colliding with it on North Kuther Road around 3 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 2. The Corvette travelled several yards past the house after striking it. The driver of the Corvette was ejected from the car and found passed away at the scene.
Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News
