Fatal crash with house

LUKE GRONNEBERG
-
0

A house suffered major damage when a corvette flew though the air colliding with it on North Kuther Road around 3 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 2. The Corvette travelled several yards past the house after striking it. The driver of the Corvette was ejected from the car and found passed away at the scene.

Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

