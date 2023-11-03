House destroyed by fire

A Sidney Police Officer pulls down a ladder after flames burst from the top story of a house on the 700 block of North Main Avenue at 11:30 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 2. A box alarm was called for a fully engulfed house fire. Sidney, Anna and Lockington firefighters responded to the scene. The house is located directly behind Papa Johns. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Sidney firefighters pour water onto flames coming out of windows on the top story of a house on the 700 block of North Main Avenue at 11:30 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 2. A box alarm was called for a fully engulfed house fire. Sidney, Anna and Lockington firefighters responded to the scene. The house is located directly behind Papa Johns. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Sidney firefighters pour water onto flames coming out a window on the top story of a house on the 700 block of North Main Avenue at 11:30 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 2. A box alarm was called for a fully engulfed house fire. Sidney, Anna and Lockington firefighters responded to the scene. The house is located directly behind Papa Johns. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Sidney firefighters pour water a house fire on the 700 block of North Main Avenue at 11:30 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 2. A box alarm was called for a fully engulfed house fire. Sidney, Anna and Lockington firefighters responded to the scene. The house is located directly behind Papa Johns. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

SIDNEY — Two people were injured in a house fire in the 700 block of North Miami Avenue Thursday night.

According to a press release from the Sidney Department of Fire and Emergency Services, at 11:31 p.m.,crews from the fire department were dispatched to 733 N. Main Ave., Sidney, Ohio for a structure fire.

While crews were responding, a well-involved structure fire was confirmed and a Box Alarm was struck recalling all off-duty personnel, Anna Fire Department, Lockington Fire Department, Piqua Fire Department and Perry/Port/Salem EMS.

Upon arrival, firefighters found a two-story, multiple-family residence with heavy fire showing from the front porch. Sidney Police Department identified a victim at a second story window and fire department crews quickly performed a Vent/Enter and Search. A rescue was performed and the patient was transported to Wilson Health.

A second occupant of 733 N. Main Ave. was able to get out of the structure and was also taken to Wilson Health for smoke inhalation. Two other occupants of 726 Wapakoneta Ave. also escaped the fire. Multiple family pets perished inside the structure.

Firefighters initiated a coordinated fire attack with search and rescue operations. Due to the large volume of fire in the attic and failing roof trusses, crews backed out of the structure after confirming there were no other occupants inside. An aggressive exterior attack was conducted with multiple hand lines and use of an aerial master stream to extinguish the fire

The loss to the property, owned by Todd and Nikki Rentals LLC, is estimated at $50,000 and $35,000 to contents.

The Sidney/Shelby County Salvation Army Emergency Disaster Services provided canteen service to on scene personnel.

CenterPoint Energy and AES were called to secure the utilities.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Sidney Fire Department Investigation Unit.