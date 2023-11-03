Out of the past

125 Years

November 3, 1898

The county commissioners let several bridge contracts yesterday afternoon. The Bracket Bridge Co. of Cincinnati was given the contract for a bridge over Plum Creek at the Plum Creek Church for $597; a bridge over Indian Creek at Pemberton cemetery for $274 and a bridge over Loramie Creek at the Cain farm in Washington Township for $995.

——-

Next Sunday a radical change will be made in the calendar of the services at the Presbyterian Church. The hour for the morning worship is changed to 10 o’clock from 10:30; the hour for holding Sunday school changed from 9 to 11:30 o’clock. This has been done to accommodate the county members of the congregation and those in the mercantile business compelled to keep late hours Saturdays. Parents are cordially urged to bring their children with them to morning service

100 Years

November 3, 1923

When it was learned the children from the Shelby County Children’s Home would be unable to attend the circus entertainment at the armory on Saturday night, the committee in charge arranged a treat sending over to them 50 boxes of candy and 50 balloons.

——-

The ladies of the Y.M.G.A. class, meeting on Tuesday and Thursday evenings of each week, have started a series of athletic events to determine the three best athletes in the class. A schedule of scoring has been set up, recognizing heights and distances. The first event, the standing broad jump, was won by Mildred Shaw, with Miss Pool second and Mae Shea, third.

75 Years

November 3, 1948

An answer to “what now” question was sought by the Sidney Board of Education at its meeting last evening in the office of Supt. Fred B. Louys as the results of the school bond issue defeat on Tuesday were discussed. Orders from the Bureau of Inspection, State Dept. of Industrial Relations, for changes and repairs at the several obsolete elementary school buildings were taken under advisement by the board, which faces the problem of finding sufficient money to finance such repair work as may be undertaken.

——-

Expansion is the key word for John Cicur, the first full-time Boy Scout executive in the history of Shelby County. Cicur comes to Sidney from Dayton, having recently taken over his responsibilities here.

50 Years

November 3, 1973

Gagel Plumbing and Heating, Minster and New Bremen, will consolidate the operations in each of the villages into a new 5,000 square foot facility.

Construction is expected to begin this month and be completed by February and will be located midway between each village off U.S. 66.

——-

A group of 150 persons, including Sidney Shelby County YMCA staff, planners and community leaders, attended the cornerstone ceremony Sunday for the proposed $1,500,000 YMCA.

The new building is slated for completion by June. Persons who gathered at the Parkwood Street site were oblivious to chilly temperatures Sunday afternoon as the important event got underway.

The Rev. James Merrifield of the Church of the Brethren gave the afternoon’s invocation and benediction was said by the Rev. Vincent Robers of Holy Angels Church.

25 Years

November 3, 1998

Anna will be getting a new library building. The Amos Memorial Public Library will be constructing the new facility. Library head Scott Parsons announced the plans. He explained this has been part of the library’s strategic plan adopted two years ago. The library database is being designed.

——-

The recent election results are in. republicans grabbed the top spots. John Boehner will be our representative in Congress. Jim Jordan will represent this area in the Ohio General Assembly. Republican Larry Kleinhens defeated Gary Bensman. However, newcomer Dale Deloye defeated incumbent Republican Gary Van Fossen.

