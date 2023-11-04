Agencies seek help to keep programs operating

SIDNEY — The Community Foundation of Shelby County Match Day will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 28.

“We are grateful to this very generous community for rallying around local causes, including Match Day,” said Marian Spicer, executive director. “This year, 27 charities are asking for support to receive the entire $5,000 available to each as a dollar for dollar match.”

This edition highlights four participating organizations and the projects or programs that Match Day gifts will support.

Agape Distribution in Sidney serves Shelby County residents with the motto of “making it hard to go hungry” and will use gifts receive during Match Day for its food distribution efforts. Agape Distribution has a food pantry, mobile pantry, nonprofit store and an urban sustainability project that provides space for gardening.

First United Methodist Foundation of Sidney is asking for support to replace their bus that is used to transport mobility-impaired members to Sunday morning services and the church’s women’s and youth groups for mission outreach. The church is located at 230 E. Poplar in Sidney.

Operation Rebirth, located near St. Paris, needs Match Day support to replace the furnace and air conditioning in the school room. The current unit has passed its usable life and cannot be repaired. Any additional funds will be used to purchase a new walk-in freezer. The Christian boarding school for teenage boys has a family-style dormitory, classroom and farm buildings on its campus.

The Shelby County Historical Society needs Match Day help to offset the cost of maintaining the Ross Historical Center and Wallace Family Learning and Innovation Center, along with renovations of Ross Center and updating technology at Wallace Center. The Wallace Center opened in late 2022, showcasing several Shelby County artifacts and interactive exhibits that educate all ages.

To support these and other participating organizations on Match Day, gifts must be made payable to the Community Foundation of Shelby County with: “Match” and the participating organization’s name noted on the memo or in an accompanying donation

form. Details and donation forms are available at the Community Foundation website at commfoun.com and by contacting the organizations. Gifts must be received on or before Nov. 28th to be eligible for matching money. Credit card gifts may be made only on Nov. 28.

Participating organizations contact their own supporters with information about their needs and ask for gifts that are matched up to a total of $5,000 per organization. All gifts given on behalf of participating organizations, including gifts that exceed the matching amount, are forwarded to be put to work to grow projects, support programs or buy equipment to benefit those they serve.

Match Day participating organizations must have a 501(c)(3) tax status, and an organization fund within the Community Foundation of Shelby County with an asset balance exceeding the Foundation’s fund minimum. New participating organizations must also have Shelby County as their primary service area.