Police log

MONDAY

-7:16 a.m.: crash. Police responded to a crash in the area of South Fourth Avenue and Campbell Road.

SUNDAY

-11:06 p.m.: fight. Police responded to a fight in progress in the 2000 block of Michigan Street.

-10:23 p.m.: suspicious subject or vehicle. Police responded to a suspicious subject or vehicle in the 100 block of West Court Street.

-6:48 p.m.: threats. Police responded to threats in the 900 block of North Wagner Avenue.

-6:24 p.m.: suspicious subject or vehicle. Police responded to a suspicious subject or vehicle in the 600 block of Buckeye Avenue.

-5:09 p.m.: warrant. Christopher Allen James St. Clair, 30, of Sidney, was arrested on a warrant.

-2:50 p.m.: theft. Police responded to a past theft in the 200 block of Brookburn Street.

-8:11 a.m.: theft. Police responded to a past theft in the 1000 block of Spruce Avenue.

-1:19 a.m.: assault. Police responded to a past assault in the 1000 block of Spruce Avenue.

-12:39 a.m.: suspicious subject or vehicle. Police responded to a suspicious subject or vehicle in the 2000 block of Wapakoneta Avenue.

-12:13 a.m.: threats. Police responded to threats in the 800 block of East Court Street.

SATURDAY

-9:30 p.m.: crime in progress. David Bruckbauer, 46, of Gainesville, Florida, was arrested for driving while under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs.

-8:12 p.m.: theft. Police responded to a past theft in the 800 block of East Court Street.

-5:40 p.m.: theft. Police responded to a past theft in the 1000 block of Driftwood Trail.

-5:12 p.m.: crash. Police responded to a crash in the 2000 block of Michigan Street.

-4:30 p.m.: warrant. Stacy Lenore Reynolds, 51, of Sidney, was arrested on a warrant.

-2:22 p.m.: theft. Police responded to a past theft in the 700 block of Wapakoneta Avenue.

-1:51 p.m.: crash. Police responded to a crash in the 1000 block of Wapakoneta Avenue.

-12:43 p.m.: theft. Police responded to a theft in progress in the 300 block of South Main Avenue.

-11:03 a.m.: suspicious subject or vehicle. Police responded to a suspicious subject or vehicle in the 700 block of North Main Avenue.

-9:44 a.m.: suspicious subject or vehicle. Police responded to a suspicious subject or vehicle in the 700 block of North Main Avenue.

-1:07 a.m.: crash. Police responded to a crash in the 1000 block of Riverside Drive.

FRIDAY

-10:24 p.m.: fight. Police responded to a fight in progress in the 200 block of Washington Street.

-10:15 p.m.: fight. Police responded to a fight in progress in the 2000 block of Michigan Street.

-10:02 p.m.: intoxicated driver. Police responded to an intoxicated driver in the 100 block of West Court Street.

-9:40 p.m.: suspicious subject or vehicle. Police responded to a suspicious subject or vehicle in the 500 block of North Main Avenue.

-8:43 p.m.: threats. Police responded to threats in the 1000 block of Constitution Avenue.

-8:42 p.m.: crash. Police responded to a hit-skip crash in the 2000 block of Michigan Street.

-5:31 p.m.: trespassing. Police removed someone in the 200 block of North West Avenue.

-4 p.m.: warrant. Ashley C. Rue, 28, of Piqua, was arrested on a warrant.

-3:36 p.m.: suspicious subject or vehicle. Police responded to a suspicious subject or vehicle in the 500 block of Sycamore Avenue.

-3:18 p.m.: remove subject. Police removed someone in the 100 block of East Poplar Street.

-2:58 p.m.: damage. Police responded to past damage in the 2000 block of Michigan Street.

-1:25 p.m.: scam. Police received a scam report in the 700 block of Countryside Street.

-1:07 p.m.: suspicious subject or vehicle. Police responded to a suspicious subject or vehicle in the 100 block of East Poplar Street.

-11:26 a.m.: crash. Police responded to a crash in the 1000 block of Park Street.

-9:40 a.m.: fraud. Police received a fraud report in the 300 block of Thompson Street.

-8:02 a.m.: crash. Police responded to a crash in the area of Park Street and Fourth Avenue.

-6:42 a.m.: crash. Police responded to a crash in the area of Fourth Avenue and Park Street.

-5:55 a.m.: threats. Police responded to threats in the 300 block of Washington Street.

Crashes

David Bruckbauer, 46, of Gainesville, Florida, was cited with operation without reasonable control and driving while under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs after a one-vehicle crash on Nov. 4 at 8:55 p.m.

Bruckbauer was traveling northbound on Oak Avenue when he lost control of his vehicle and struck a gas meter on the side of 603 Oak Ave.

• Brayden Wilson Yinger, 21, of Sidney, was cited with right of way at a private driveway after a two-vehicle crash on Nov. 4 at 5:12 p.m.

Yinger was attempting to pull out onto West Michigan Street when he struck Bonnie E. Hughes, 46, of Sidney, who was traveling eastbound on West Michigan Street. The vehicle Yinger was driving was towed by Mantor’s Towing.

Compiled by Charlotte Caldwell