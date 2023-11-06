Sheriff’s log

SATURDAY

-12:54 p.m.: burglary. Deputies responded to a burglary in the 900 block of Riverside Drive.

FRIDAY

-3:20 p.m.: property damage. Personnel responded to property damage in the 13000 block of Meranda Road in Anna.

-3:02 p.m.: property damage. Personnel responded to property damage at mile marker 106 on Interstate 75.

-1:37 p.m.: suspicious vehicle. Deputies responded to a suspicious vehicle in the 10000 block of Kaser Road in Piqua.

-10:56 a.m.: property damage. Personnel responded to property damage in the 2000 block of River Road.

-9:30 a.m.: drugs. Deputies and Sidney EMS responded to drugs in the 500 block of Gearhart Road.

THURSDAY

-4:51 p.m.: property damage. Deputies responded to property damage in the 2000 block of state Route 29.

-3:32 p.m.: property damage. Personnel responded to property damage in the 1000 block of St. Marys Avenue.

Village log

SUNDAY

-5:43 a.m.: crash. Maplewood Fire responded to a crash with injuries in the 12000 block of County Road 58.

SATURDAY

-10:18 p.m.: suspicious vehicle. Botkins Police responded to a suspicious vehicle in the 100 block of South Main Street.

-12:27 p.m.: crash. Anna EMS, Botkins Fire and Perry Port Salem EMS responded to a crash with injuries on state Route 274 near the highway overpass in Anna.

FRIDAY

-9:51 p.m.: crash. New Bremen EMS and Van Buren Fire responded to a crash with injuries in the area of Schmitmeyer Baker Road.

-8:33 p.m.: crash. Sidney EMS responded to a crash with injuries at mile marker 86 on Interstate 75.

-4:28 p.m.: theft. Botkins Police responded to a theft in the 100 block of South Mill Street.

-2:17 p.m.: suspicious vehicle. Jackson Center Police responded to a suspicious vehicle in the 400 block of West Pike Street.

Crashes

Tiffany N. Foster, 35, of Botkins, was cited with assured clear distance after the State Highway Patrol responded to a two-vehicle crash on Nov. 3 at 12:25 p.m.

Jody L. Moon, 61, of Sidney, was attempting to merge onto Interstate 75 and Foster was behind her. Foster rear-ended Moon as she slowed for traffic.

• No one was cited after the State Highway Patrol responded to a one-vehicle crash on Nov. 2 at 2:50 p.m.

Bruce A. Schneider, 62, of Sidney, was riding a motorcycle traveling eastbound on state Route 274 when he traveled off the right side of the roadway and struck a utility pole. The motorcycle was towed by Mantor’s Towing and Schneider was taken by Jackson Center EMS to Wilson Health with possible injuries.

• John B. Puckett, 50, of Fort Loramie, was cited with right of way at a stop sign after the State Highway Patrol responded to a two-vehicle crash on Oct. 31 at 11:08 a.m.

Puckett was traveling westbound on Mason Road when he stopped at the stop sign at the intersection of Dawson Road. Jeffrey A. Rigling, 35, of Celina, was traveling southeast bound on Dawson Road when Puckett pulled out in front of Rigling at the intersection, causing a collision.

Both vehicles were towed by Meyer’s Towing. Puckett was evaluated by Fort Loramie EMS for suspected minor injuries but was not taken to a medical facility.

Fire, rescue

SUNDAY

-9:39 a.m.: medical. Crews responded to one call.

SATURDAY

-8:42 p.m.: fire. Crews responded to one call.

-5:11 a.m. to 6:18 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to five calls.

-8:58 a.m.: carbon monoxide. Crews responded to one call.

FRIDAY

-8:36 a.m. to 10:27 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to six calls.

-8:01 a.m.: fire. Crews responded to one call.

THURSDAY

-6:44 to 7:45 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to two calls.

Compiled by Charlotte Caldwell