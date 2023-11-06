SIDNEY — Sidney firefighters were dispatched to the scene where a vehicle hitting a nature gas line, causing a gas leak.

According to Sidney Assistant Fire Chief Eric Barhorst, on Nov. 4 at 8:56 p.m., first responders were dispatched to Ring Container Technologies at 603 Oak Ave. This call was in response to a vehicle striking a natural gas line.

Upon arrival, the crew identified a 2-inch high-pressure gas line that supplies the business had been severed. Evacuations were immediately initiated for the nearby residents and the business. Center Point was contacted for assistance, along with Sidney Shelby County Transit to provide shelter for the evacuated citizens. The Sidney Police Department and the City Street Department aided in securing the area.

Crews remained on standby until the gas line was secured. To ensure continued emergency response to the rest of the city, six off-duty firefighters were called in to staff the station.

There were no injuries reported to the driver of the vehicle, firefighters, police officers, plant personnel, or the citizens in the affected area. Center Point confirmed that the broken gas line did not impact any residential properties. Only the business was affected and plant personnel assured that they could resume normal operations.