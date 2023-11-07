Absentee ballots tabulated

SIDNEY — The absentee ballots received by the Shelby County Board of Elections for the Nov. 7 general election have been tabulated.

Unofficial results show 4,324 people cast their votes prior to Election Day. Of those, 3,546 voted in the office while another 778 mailed their ballots in.

From those ballots, early results for the Sidney City Council’s three at-large seats show Mike Barhorst with 1,189 votes; Jennifer L. VanMatre with 1,041 votes; Cory Huelskamp with 909 votes; Steve Klinger with 804 votes; and Benjamin B. Breinich with 459 votes.

In the race for the three Sidney City Schools Board of Education seats, the results of the absentee ballots shows Laurie Kimmel has 1,269 votes; Nichole New has 1,554 votes; Stephanie A. Wilson has 1,174 votes and Lenora Randolph has 1,071 votes.

For State Issue 1, absentee voters cast 1,510 yes votes and 2,785 no votes. Issue 2 saw 1,777 yes votes and 2,460 votes.

The election totals will be updated as the precinct results are received.