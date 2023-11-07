Incumbents Barhorst, VanMatre, newcomer Huelskamp elected to Sidney Council

SIDNEY — With 36 of 36 precincts reporting in, the Nov. 7 general election has come to a close.

A total of 17,494 ballots have been cast by Shelby County voters. There are 32,534 registered voters in the county. A total of 53.77% registered voters went to the polls to cast their votes.

In the race for three at large seats for Sidney City Council, all 14 precincts have been tallied. Mike Barhorst leads with 2,909 votes. Jennifer VanMatre has the second most votes with 2,334. Cory Huelskamp had 2,200 votes for the third seat. Steve Klingler garnered 2,009 votes while Benjamin B. Breinich had 1,125 votes. Barhorst, VanMatre and Klingler are the incumbents for the seats.

For the three seats for the Sidney City Schools Board of Education, incumbent Nicole New received the most votes with 3,891. The next two top vote getters were Laurie Kimmel with 3,318 votes and Stephanie A. Wilson with 2,969. Lenora Randolph received 2,458 votes.

In the race for Lockington mayor, unofficial results have Shannon E. Petitjean defeating the incumbent mayor Tracy M. Johnson. Petitjean received 31 votes while Johnson had 22 votes.

Vernon J. Ahrns received 535 votes for the Cynthian Township trustee position. His opponent, Thomas S. Laux, received 310 votes.

The three-way race for Dinsmore Township trustee, saw Doug Schmerge emerge as the top vote getter with 541 votes. Keith Elsass finished second with 492 votes, while Adam King had 290 votes. Only one trustee was elected to office.

Incumbent Roger Schulze received 1,015 votes in his re-election bid as Franklin Township trustee. Joseph Estes received 175 votes.

For the fiscal officer seat for Franklin Township, Alexander Berner was the top vote getter with 540 votes. Jessica Estes received 341 votes and Ronald F. Thurber had 232 votes.

Georgia L. Gaier received the most votes with 480 for the position of Jackson Township fiscal officer. April A. Platfoot received 379 votes.

Incumbent Dale M. Goubeaux was re-elected as trustee for Loramie Township with 741 votes. Frank J. Grillot received 363 votes.

Kevin Johns was elected trustee for Orange Township with 363 votes. Rebecca S. John received 142 votes.

In the race for Perry Township trustee, Jay E. Kinninger received 185 votes while Clayton Vondenhuevel received 126 votes.

Beverly Gehle received 394 votes for the fiscal officer for Salem Township. Kelly M. Cook received 336 votes.

In the Turtle Creek Township fiscal officer race, only 20 votes separate the two candidates. Kimberly J. Eilerman received 321 votes to Melissa A. Bowers’ 301 votes.

Kelly Schmitmeyer received 106 votes for the fiscal officer for Van Buren Township. Her opponent James E. Cain received 82 votes.

Wyatt Mohler was elected Washington Township trustee with 314 votes. Randy Schwable received 216 votes.

Three levies in the county didn’t pass. They were the Port Jefferson fire levy, Sidney-Shelby County Health Department levy and Lockington levy.

In Shelby County, State Issue 1 was defeated with 12,457 no votes to 4,093 yes votes.

State Issue 2 was also defeated in the county with 9,810 no votes to 6,466 yes votes.