Match Day donations heat up agencies

SIDNEY — The weather is turning colder, but things are heating up for Community Foundation of Shelby County Match Day on Nov. 28.

The 7th annual Match Day gives 27 local charities the opportunity to ask their supporters to help secure $5,000 available to each as a dollar for dollar match. When giving, donors note that their gift should be designated to one participating organization or divided among multiple favorite groups.

This edition highlights four participating organizations and the projects or programs that Match Day gifts will support.

Alpha Community Center will focus Match Day funding toward meals for the community and residents of the Mercy Mission House shelter, located next to their facility in Sidney. Additional gifts will help stock their emergency pantry of take home food for local families.

The Fort Loramie Education Foundation is asking its supporters to continue a mental health program for students launched by last year’s Match Day gifts. Counseling is available to students for issues such as depression, anxiety, bullying, eating disorders, domestic violence and other issues.

Raise the Roof for the Arts will use Match Day funds for educational programming at the Historic Sidney Theatre. Paired with a $5,000 grant by the Ohio Arts Council, the planned programming will include classes, a spring school outreach production, and summer programs including camps and the school-aged musical productions.

Shelby County Libraries is planning another summer library program for all six locations, with special events such as the Exotic Zoo hosted last year. Match Day gifts will enable the purchase of virtual reality equipment for youth and teen programs and tablets for the Makerspace robotics equipment. A language learning program that supports several languages, as well as English as a Second Language courses, will be added. If enough gifts are received, they hope to put Free Libraries on the Story Walk paths at Tawawa Park, Renner Nature Preserve, and Russia and Botkins community parks.

To support these and other participating organizations on Match Day, gifts must be made payable to the Community Foundation of Shelby County with: “Match” and the participating organization’s name noted on the memo or in an accompanying donation form. Details and donation forms are available at the Community Foundation website at commfoun.com and by contacting the organizations. Gifts must be received on or before Nov. 28 to be eligible for matching money. Credit card gifts may be made only on Nov. 28.

Participating organizations contact their own supporters with information about their needs and ask for gifts that are matched up to a total of $5,000 per organization. All gifts given on behalf of participating organizations, including gifts that exceed the matching amount, are forwarded to be put to work to grow projects, support programs or buy equipment to benefit those they serve.

Match Day participating organizations must have a 501(c)(3) tax status, and an organization fund within the Community Foundation of Shelby County with an asset balance exceeding the Foundation’s fund minimum. New participating organizations must also have Shelby County as their primary service area.