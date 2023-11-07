PCHD to host annual Historic Holiday Tour

PIQUA — The Piqua-Caldwell Historic District (PCHD) will host its Historic Holiday Tour on Saturday, Dec. 9, from 5 to 8 p.m. Approximately 300 lucky ticket holders can tour eight historic structures in the PCHD area.

PCHD President Don Smith states three structures include businesses, while the remainder are residential homes. This year the tour will also include a “bonus home” of historic significance. Ticket holders will experience various architecture and acquire some background during the tour. Treats will be offered by hosts at each respective stop. The tour is a self-guided walking tour confined to the southern end of the historic district.

This year’s tour includes St. James Episcopal Church, 200 High St.; the Scott Family McDonald’s headquarters, at 218 W. Ash St.; the Maryann Beach home at 410 N. Downing St.; Westminster Presbyterian Church, at 325 W. Ash St.; the Lori Hedberg and Laura Schwein home, at 400 Caldwell St; the Deb and Curt Orr home, at 417 Caldwell St.; the Sue and Don Smith home, at 333 W. Greene St.; and the “bonus” home of Wendy Roth, 509 Broadway.

Tickets for the tour are $25 per person and can be obtained online at www.piquacaldwellhistoricdistrict.org. They will also be available at Readmore’s Hallmark, 430 N. Main St., Piqua. Individuals are encouraged to purchase tickets early as this is a popular holiday event.

Smith notes, “The district will again be ‘Illuminating the Night’. Residents within the district are encouraged to place luminaries alongside their sidewalks to enhance the holiday tour. Whether walking or driving through the district that evening, tourists will be struck by the holiday spirit.”

The Piqua-Caldwell Historic District association, founded in 2017, is focused on “preserving its past, for the future”. The association will have placed 41 aluminum-cast historic markers within the district following this year’s tour. PCHD has also worked with the city of Piqua to add historic district signs around the district’s perimeter to replace existing intersection street signs and include the historic designation.