Sidney Culver’s again supports 5K run

SIDNEY — The Sidney Culver’s has announced they are once again partnering with the Thanksgiving Day Turkey Trot 5K Run to End Hunger by holding a fundraiser/pre-registration event on Monday, Nov. 13, from 5 to 8 p.m.

This marks the 17th anniversary of the Thanksgiving morning race, and it marks the 13th year that Culver’s has partnered in order to give back to the community and help those in need.

During the fundraiser/pre-registration event, guests can enjoy a meal, with a percentage of the proceeds going to the Alpha Community Center. Guests can also pre-register for the 5K race, purchase this year’s Turkey Trot T-shirt, make a monetary donation by purchasing a “Turkey Buck” to be hung in the restaurant, and donate their non-perishable foods in lieu of a registration fee for the race.

Culver’s will also have a food collection box available to anyone who would like to donate non-perishable foods throughout the month of November. Food can be donated during regular business hours, between 10 a.m. and 10 p.m. at the 2575 Michigan St. location.

The Sidney location is locally owned and operated and has been an active supporter of local charities since opening in 2007.

Owners Derek and Amy Potts believe in supporting community events, and the Turkey Trot 5K Race to End Hunger is one of the best ways to help those going through difficult times. Their partnership with First Presbyterian Church in sponsoring the Turkey Trot 5K event helps individuals and families in Shelby County and the partnership helps to make the community stronger.

Culver’s support of the event is part of a tradition of giving back to the community. From Culver’s founders to each locally owned and operated restaurant, each franchise partner and team member understands the importance of serving those in need.