Student United Way learns how to make a difference in their community The 2023-24 Student United Way’s first session was held on the grounds of the Shelby County Board of Developmental Disabilities where they toured the Wilma Valentine Childcare Center. Courtesy photo Student United Way learns how to make a difference in their community

SIDNEY — The Shelby County Student United Way has entered into their seventh year of programming where two high school students from all 10 Shelby County Schools come together each month to increase their awareness of the needs in our community and to allocate grants to programs for children ages 0-18. The students review grant applications and listen to presentations to determine which applications they will recommend to the United Way Board for approval with a budget of $10,000. Through this program the students learn to exemplify compassion, leadership, dedication and maturity in making a difference in their community.

This monthly program also provides the students an education on the challenges facing Shelby County and the organizations working to address them. Some of the topics that are covered are childcare, food insecurity, mental health and counseling, domestic violence and victim programming, and substance abuse. Students tour agencies and programs and hear presentations from community leaders and agency directors. The program highlights the United Way’s work and investments to improve the community.

Student who are participating in the 2023-24 school year are: Trevor Roberts and London Reiss, Anna; Reagan McPheron and Noah Greve, Botkins; Isaiah Abbott and Savannah Baughman, Christian Academy; Martha Chrisman and Drew Westerbeck, Fairlawn; Victoria Mescher and Summer Hoying, Fort Loramie; Paul Samera and Ethan Lukey, Houston; Reed Platfoot and Riley Barhorst, Jackson Center; Alex Lundy and Valarie Rindler, Lehman; Zeb Borchers and Jaela Shappie, Russia; Kendall Dickman and Jarrett Payne, Sidney.

The Shelby County United Way “Because of You” campaign finale that celebrates the community’s generosity will be held at a new venue this year, the Historic Sidney Theatre on Thursday, Nov. 9, from 5-7 p.m. The festivities, including the announcing of the campaign totals and recognition of outgoing President and CEO Scott Barr will begin at 5:30 p.m. The finale will offer heavy appetizers catered by The Spot, a cash bar and is sponsored this year by PNC Bank. The event is open to the public and no RSVP’s needed.

The Shelby County United Way is a local 501c3 non-profit organization that has earned the highest rating from Charity Navigator nine out of the past 10 years. Monies raised in the annual campaign are invested locally under the leadership and direction of our local volunteer Board of Directors and Community Allocation Volunteers. Through the eighth week of the campaign, the campaign total is $919,293. Donors can make payroll contributions with participating employers or make a one time or reoccurring donation by visiting www.shelbycountyunitedway.org or text SHELBY to 40403. Checks can be made payable to Shelby County United Way and mailed to P.O. Box 751, Sidney.