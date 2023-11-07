Veterans to be honored Saturday

SIDNEY — Veterans will be honored Saturday, Nov. 11, during the Veterans Day service on the courtsquare in downtown Sidney at 11 a.m. Saturday is Veterans Day.

The welcome will be given by Zack Bosslet, U.S. Army veteran. Duane Mullen, USAF veteran, will give the invocation. The National Anthem will be performed by Amanda Shaffer.

Placement of the memorial wreaths will be presented by American Legion Post 217, Judy Johnson, U.S. Army, retired. Shelby County Commissioner Bob Guillozet and Sidney Mayor Mardie Milligan will be speaking at the service.

Bosslet will introduce speaker U.S. Rep. Mike Carey, Ohio 15th District. The rifle salute and taps will be performed by the Sidney Veterans Honor Guard. Mullen will give the benediction.

The public is invited to attend the service.