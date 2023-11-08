City record

Staff Reports
-
0
City record

Police log

WEDNESDAY

-6:29 a.m.: crash. Police responded to a crash in the 2000 block of Michigan Street.

-2:02 a.m.: theft. Police responded to a past theft in the 800 block of Arrowhead Drive.

-12 a.m.: suspicious subject or vehicle. Police responded to a suspicious subject or vehicle in the 600 block of Maywood Place.

TUESDAY

-10:28 p.m.: theft. Police responded to a past theft in the 800 block of East Court Street.

-5:31 p.m.: warrant. Steven Marshall Philpott, 38, was arrested on a warrant.

-4:37 p.m.: drugs. Police responded to drugs in the 500 block of Fourth Avenue.

-4:05 p.m.: theft. Police responded to a past theft in the 300 block of South Main Avenue.

-2:55 p.m: suspicious subject or vehicle. Police responded to a suspicious subject or vehicle in the area of Fair Road and Interstate 75.

-1:10 p.m.: theft. Police responded to a past theft in the 2000 block of Michigan Street.

-10:54 a.m.: crash. Police responded to a crash in the 500 block of Hall Avenue.

Crashes

Shirley J. Dunn, 88, of Sidney, and Melinda A. Ludwig, 53, of Sidney, were cited with starting and backing vehicles after a two-vehicle crash on Nov. 7 at 10:54 a.m.

Dunn and Ludwig were backing out of driveways on opposite sides of the road on Hall Avenue when they collided in the roadway.

Compiled by Charlotte Caldwell

No posts to display