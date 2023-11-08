Police log
WEDNESDAY
-6:29 a.m.: crash. Police responded to a crash in the 2000 block of Michigan Street.
-2:02 a.m.: theft. Police responded to a past theft in the 800 block of Arrowhead Drive.
-12 a.m.: suspicious subject or vehicle. Police responded to a suspicious subject or vehicle in the 600 block of Maywood Place.
TUESDAY
-10:28 p.m.: theft. Police responded to a past theft in the 800 block of East Court Street.
-5:31 p.m.: warrant. Steven Marshall Philpott, 38, was arrested on a warrant.
-4:37 p.m.: drugs. Police responded to drugs in the 500 block of Fourth Avenue.
-4:05 p.m.: theft. Police responded to a past theft in the 300 block of South Main Avenue.
-2:55 p.m: suspicious subject or vehicle. Police responded to a suspicious subject or vehicle in the area of Fair Road and Interstate 75.
-1:10 p.m.: theft. Police responded to a past theft in the 2000 block of Michigan Street.
-10:54 a.m.: crash. Police responded to a crash in the 500 block of Hall Avenue.
Crashes
Shirley J. Dunn, 88, of Sidney, and Melinda A. Ludwig, 53, of Sidney, were cited with starting and backing vehicles after a two-vehicle crash on Nov. 7 at 10:54 a.m.
Dunn and Ludwig were backing out of driveways on opposite sides of the road on Hall Avenue when they collided in the roadway.
Compiled by Charlotte Caldwell