City record

Police log

WEDNESDAY

-6:29 a.m.: crash. Police responded to a crash in the 2000 block of Michigan Street.

-2:02 a.m.: theft. Police responded to a past theft in the 800 block of Arrowhead Drive.

-12 a.m.: suspicious subject or vehicle. Police responded to a suspicious subject or vehicle in the 600 block of Maywood Place.

TUESDAY

-10:28 p.m.: theft. Police responded to a past theft in the 800 block of East Court Street.

-5:31 p.m.: warrant. Steven Marshall Philpott, 38, was arrested on a warrant.

-4:37 p.m.: drugs. Police responded to drugs in the 500 block of Fourth Avenue.

-4:05 p.m.: theft. Police responded to a past theft in the 300 block of South Main Avenue.

-2:55 p.m: suspicious subject or vehicle. Police responded to a suspicious subject or vehicle in the area of Fair Road and Interstate 75.

-1:10 p.m.: theft. Police responded to a past theft in the 2000 block of Michigan Street.

-10:54 a.m.: crash. Police responded to a crash in the 500 block of Hall Avenue.

Crashes

Shirley J. Dunn, 88, of Sidney, and Melinda A. Ludwig, 53, of Sidney, were cited with starting and backing vehicles after a two-vehicle crash on Nov. 7 at 10:54 a.m.

Dunn and Ludwig were backing out of driveways on opposite sides of the road on Hall Avenue when they collided in the roadway.

Compiled by Charlotte Caldwell