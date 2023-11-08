County record

Sheriff’s log

TUESDAY

-5:01 a.m.: vehicle in ditch. Deputies responded to a vehicle in a ditch in the area of Meranda Road and Wenger Road.

MONDAY

-8:01 p.m.: property damage. Personnel responded to property damage at mile marker 93 on Interstate 75.

Village log

TUESDAY

-12:19 p.m.: crash. Lockington Fire, Sidney EMS and Spirit EMS responded to a crash with injuries in the 8000 block of Houston Road.

MONDAY

-3:09 p.m.: threats. Jackson Center Police responded to threats in the 100 block of Redbud Circle.

Crashes

Melinda Sue Clark, 55, of Sidney, was cited with assured clear distance after the State Highway Patrol responded to a two-vehicle crash on Nov. 3 at 3:24 p.m.

Clark was traveling eastbound on Meranda Road when she rear-ended Katherine Marie Monnier, 33, of Maplewood, who was slowing down for traffic.

Fire, rescue

TUESDAY

-10:40 a.m.: medical. Crews responded to one call.

Compiled by Charlotte Caldwell