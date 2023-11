Korean War veteran John Laws, left, accepts a gift bag from Shelby County Veterans Services Executive Director Chris North, both of Sidney, during a veterans brunch at the the Senior Center of Sidney-Shelby County. At the event on Wednesday, Nov. 8 veterans were treated to a free meal and patriotic music by the Senior Center Singers. Laws served in the U.S. Navy Airforce from May 8, 1951 - May 13, 1955.

Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News