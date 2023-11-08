Out of the past

125 Years

November 8, 1898

H.L. Mathers and Frank Hunter, of this city, appeared before the Piqua council Monday and presented a communication asking that city to donate the right of way and terminal for the Miami River and Belt Railroad. A petition was also presented by the Manufacturers’ Association of that city for a special election on the question of issuing $4,000 in bonds to secure the right of way from Minster to Piqua for the proposed railroad.

——-

The election in Sidney and Clinton Township yesterday was very quiet and the vote was light. A check of the various precincts shows there were 215 less votes cast this year than during the balloting last fall. There was considerable scratching of ballots and the final results will not be known locally until tomorrow.

100 Years

November 8, 1923

L.R. Kelly, representing the Calkin-Kelly Directory Co. of Binghamton, New York is in the city making delivery of the city directory recently issued. The directory is the first the city published for a number of years and will fill a long felt want.

——-

While at work on the telephone line at Russia yesterday, Herbert Edwards, of this city, suffered severe injuries when he fell as the pole on which he was working broke at the bottom and toppled over. Edwards was strapped to the pole at the time. Although he suffered a broken ankle and was considerably bruised about the face and body, Edward’s condition is not serious.

75 Years

November 8, 1948

City Utilities Engineer E.H. Maurer appeared at city council meeting Monday evening to explain his version of the differences existing between the contractor and engineers in attempting to reach a settlement on costs at the water works plant. Differences arose as a result of additional costs.

——-

Arch Lude, district field supervisor in Central Ohio for the Farm Bureau Federation will be guest speaker at the annual Shelby County Farm Bureau meeting on Thursday evening at Anna High School. Four trustees will be named during the meeting.

50 Years

November 8, 1973

Approximately 500 persons were served at Wednesday’s opening of Arby’s Roast Beef Restaurant off Wapakoneta Avenue, Sidney, according to Manager Franz Wollschied.

The facility is the former site of the Burger Man Restaurant which was closed in July.

——-

QUINCY – Miss Luann Foreman, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. William Foreman, Quincy, and a senior at Riverside High School was named “Logan County Junior Miss 1974” at the “Junior Miss Pageant” Saturday night at Indian Lake High School. She was one of 15 young ladies competing for this title.

25 Years

November 8, 1998

The Peoples Federal Savings & Loan staff has announced it will be building a new facility in the Village of Jackson Center. Village administrator Mike Dodds was obviously pleased with the news. This will be the fourth tenant in the office building the village constructed in 1994. This will be the third banking institution located in the village.

——-

The Community Foundation of Sidney and Shelby County will be getting an executor director. Marian Spicer will be leaving her current position as president of the Chamber of Commerce. Pat Milligan, chairman of the foundation, was pleased the foundation will now have its first executive director.

