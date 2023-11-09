More than half of Auglaize County voters turn out despite few contested races

WAPAKONETA — With few races being contested in Auglaize County, there were few surprises in store, but that did not stop more than half of eligible voters from turning out Tuesday.

Across Auglaize County, community members voted to elect a few new mayors, and several council members, many of whom ran unopposed, and also to renew levies. According to the Auglaize County Board of Elections, the general election had a 54.51%% voter turnout. Overall, 17,546 ballots in total were cast. Of the ballots, 14,119 were on election day, 2,597 were absentee ballots made in the board office and 830 were absentee ballots sent by mail.

In St. Marys, voters selected Joe Hurlburt Jr. as the new mayor. Patrick McGowan currently resides as mayor. McGowan’s term is set to end Dec. 31. St. Marys elected Robert Fitzgerald, Daniel Uhlenhake and Michael Aquaro Jr. (a write-in) to the council at large. Kyle Schmehl was chosen as the Second Ward Council Member.

In Wapakoneta, Dan Lee was chosen as mayor after winning the primary election in May. In one surprise finish in Buckland, the voter turnout resulted in a tie. Candidates Rusty Jones and Jessica Wegesin both received a total of 39 votes for mayor. According to the Auglaize County Board of Elections, the results are still unofficial, with the coming results hopefully resolving the tie.

Craig Oldgies was elected as mayor of Minster with a total of 885 votes. Current Mayor Dennis Kitzmiller had a total of 542 votes.

Moulton Township chose Barabara Webb as the Fiscal Officer. Webb won the election with a difference of 21 votes. Gregory Ritchie was elected as the Township Trustee for Union Township.

For Issue 1 and 1 the county voted resoundingly against both issues, with 12,788 voting no and 4,629 voting yes on Issue 1 and 10,659 voting no and 6,661 voting yes on Issue 2.

