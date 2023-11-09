Out of the past

125 Years

November 9, 1898

In the local election held Tuesday, R.B. Dill, Democrat, defeated A.F. Tabler, Republican for county auditor; Frank Lucas (D) defeated Robert Van de Grift (R) for county recorder; Bernard Wuebker (D) defeated Henry Poppe (R) for commissioner; S. Martin (D) defeated S.T. Stewart (R) for infirmary director and J.E. House (D) was the winner over Thaleon Blake (R) for surveyor.

——-

Despite the inclement weather of the past two days, the pure food exhibit at Robinson and Co.’s grocery has been well attended. The exhibit is a new departure in the grocery business. It gives patrons a chance to partake of some of the best things handled in the grocery line. Coffee, tea and waters are served to all visitors.

100 Years

November 9, 1923

The grocery store of William H. Young, on Pomeroy Avenue was held up and robbed by three men about 6:30 p.m. last evening, the trio rifling the cash register and making their getaway. Young said the men got away with approximately $56, most of it in paper money. A man arrested later in the evening at Piqua was identified by Young as one of the robbers, although he denied any implication in the robbery.

——-

A large audience greeted the presentation of the charming Chinese operetta, “My Maid of the Bamboo Screen,” at the high school auditorium last evening. Seventy young girls of the high school, under the direction of Miss Ruth K. Maley, participated in the operetta.

——-

Col. William Shine of Shelby County was elected president of the board of trustees of the District Tuberculosis hospital when they met yesterday afternoon at Lima. At its meeting, the board approved the installation of an x-ray machine, a gift to the hospital of the Lady Board of Visitors.

75 Years

November 9, 1948

“The Fighting Littles” is the name of the play to be presented by the junior class at Sidney High School later this month. Members of the cast include: Dick Hodge, Phyllis Hatcher, Sheila Smith, Betty Steinkemper, Charles Dunson, Barbara Glore, Joe Emley, Don Brulport, Pat Gerstner, Marilyn Martz, Pat Jean Brown, Anita Mann, Marlene Doll, Bob Heinfeld and Joann Santo.

——-

Mrs. A. L. Guerry was elected president of the Past Matrons of Pleiades Chapter of the Eastern Star when members met last evening in the home of Mrs. Frank Pfaadt, Mrs. Bonnie D. Sloan was elected vice president and Mrs. Pfaadt, secretary-treasurer.

50 Years

November 9, 1973

Magoto’s Kountry Kitchen presently located at 219 E. Court St., is moving to the former site of the Elk’s Café, 110 N. Ohio Avenue.

Thre restaurant is expected to open at its new site by Jan. 1 according to Orville Magoto, manager. Magoto said the move was due to the restaurant’s increased business.

——-

NEW KNOXVILLE – Elmer Katterheinrich, a New Knoxville area resident for 76 years, will be named “Citizen of the Year” in recognition of more than 50 years of service to the New Knoxville community at a dinner November 20 at 7 p.m. at the New Knoxville School. For the past 50 years, Katterheinrich has been active in all facets of public service.

25 Years

November 9, 1998

The Lowell Elementary School PTO embezzlement case has been solved. Jodi Topp, the treasurer of the PTO, has agreed to plead guilty to the theft of over $3,000 from the group. Charges are still pending against her husband who is charged with receiving stolen property.

——-

Recipients for the All-Southwest District football players of the year were announced. Sidney’s Chris Van Tilburgh earned second ream honors. Lehman’s Beau Swigert and Cody Lampe received first team honors, a number of local players received honorable mention awards.

