Sidney Municipal Court

SIDNEY – The following people appeared for sentencing in Sidney Municipal Court during the month of October 2023. All sentences include the cost of prosecution:

Vikki L. Magoto, 73, of Sidney, was charged with driving within lanes/continuous lines, $136 fine.

Jeremiah H. Cotrell, Jr., 41, of Sidney, was charged with assured clear distance, $136 fine.

Richard Kenneth Taylor, 27, of Minster, was charged with expired plates, $136 fine.

Shelby L. Brankenship, 21, of Sidney, was charged with operating motor vehicle with temporary permit, $136 fine.

Kenny L. Demarcus, 28, of Sidney, was charged with driving under restrictions, $138 fine.

Bry W. Shulaw, 20, of Bellfontaine, was charged with no operator license (no motorcycle endorsement) and speeding, $311 fine.

Sandra K. Lee, 42, of Jackson Center, was charged with speeding, $205 fine.

Courtney Lynne Brown, 37, of Jackson Center, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Rodney Robert Brandt, 56, of New Bremen, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Roland Schalow, of Sidney, was charged with prohibited parking places, $76 fine.

Wanda Lou Jones, 74, of Sidney, was charged with stopping for school bus, $180 fine.

Zachary James Smith, 30, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Karen Elaine Wildermuth, 79, of Sidney, was charged with right of way at intersections, $136 fine.

Donald Charles Dunbar II, 57, of Defiance, was charged with speeding, $141 fine.

Luke T. Hemmelgarn, 34, of Fort Loramie, was charged with expired plates, $136 fine.

Lucas Nazrio Orozco, 19, of Sidney, was charged with obedience to traffic control devices, $136 fine.

Jeffrey Alan Speckman, 50, of New Knoxville, was charged with speeding, $181 fine.

Nicholas Josh Doseck, 27, of Anna, was charged with stopping for school bus, $180 fine.

Michael L. Walker, 46, of Troy, was charged with right way when turning left, $130 fine.

Jane M. Maurer, 63, of Botkins, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Alberta R. Gambrel, 80, of Sidney, was charged with starting and backing vehicles, $136 fine.

Emma Marie Shellhaas, 21, of Dayton, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Colin Michael Holley, 18, of Piqua, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Kelly M. Boyd, 62, of Jeffersonville, Indiana, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Aaron N. Perkins, 28, of Springfield, was charged with rules turns at intersections, $130 fine.

Ethan L. Shurelds, 22, of Jackson Center, was charged with driving under restrictions, $282 fine.

Maci Dawn Pauley, 27, of Sidney, was charged with expired plates, $136 fine.

William Fay Goodrich, 62, of Marcellus, Michigan, was charged with reasonable control, $130 fine.

Patrick M. Green, 36, of Wapakoneta, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Andrew Bryan Millhouse, 21, of Anna, was charged with signal lights, $130 fine.

Courtney Rose Eilerman, 35, of Minster, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Plummie Lee Gardner, III, 25, of Lima, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Jason Eric Hartle, 51, of Jackson Center, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Deborah M. Wheeler, 64, of Sidney, was charged with right of way/stop/yield signs, $130 fine.

Thomas Gerald Shea, 34, of Piqua, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Greg A. Meckstroth, 63, of New Bremen, was charged with speeding, $205 fine.

Christopher Alan Johnson, 25, of Springboro, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Timothy P. Moore, 42, of Sidney, was charged with operating without reasonable control, $136 fine.

Benjamin Ross Fahnestock, 33, of Sidney, was charged with right of way/private drive/alley, $136 fine.

Eriberto S. Salas, 50, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $141 fine.

Ian A. Baker, 30, of Sidney, was charged with stopping for school bus, $180 fine.

Heather Lee Davidson, 51, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Tabitha M. Hughes, 52, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Stephen G. Price, 43, of Winchester, Indiana, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Ashley Diana Lopez, 38, of Sidney, was charged with expired plates, $136 fine.

Paisley Rae Hamilton, 30, of Sidney, was charged with assured clear distance, $136 fine.

Rodrick D. Bush, 57, of Elida, was charged with rules turns at intersections, $130 fine.

Sherry L. Washington, 65, of Dayton, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Wm. Jarrod Fultz, 32, of Quincy, was charged with reasonable control and failure to file registration, $161 fine.

Kaylee Ann Huggins, 24, of Wapakoneta, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Kevin L. Schroer, 55, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $141 fine.

Dietrich Rinehart, 24, of Kettlersville, was charged with insecure load, $130 fine.

Franklin E. Ball III, 38, of Piqua, was charged with speeding, $181 fine.

Compiled by Kimberly Pistone