Thompson part of ‘Stratum: An Original Musical’ ensemble

MARIETTA — Brendon Thompson of Anna, is a member of the ensemble for Marietta College’s performances of “Stratum: An Original Musical,” which opens at 8 p.m., Friday, Dec. 1, at the Friederich Theater.

There are also four other performances scheduled for Saturday, Dec.2, Thursday, Dec.7, Friday, Dec. 8, and Saturday, Dec. 9. Each performance begins at 8 p.m.

Tickets can be purchased online at https://mariettacollege.yapsody.com/.

Thompson, who is majoring in Musical Theatre, is a graduate of Botkins Local High School.