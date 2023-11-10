Barr named Habitat for Humanity executive director

Barr

TROY — The Habitat for Humanity of Miami and Shelby Counties Board of Trustees has announced that Scott Barr has joined the organization as executive director and COO, reporting directly to the Board of Trustees. In this role, Barr will be based out of the Troy office location and will have primary responsibility for the execution of the strategic direction plans of Habitat for Humanity of Miami & Shelby Counties. He will also be responsible for the coordination of Habitat’s development activities, including public relations, volunteer development, family services, home building, as well as fundraising efforts.

Barr has spent the last 11 years as president and CEO of Shelby County United Way, where he helped lead 11 consecutive successful annual campaigns raising close to $16 million. During his time at United Way, Barr helped build and cultivate a strong Board of Directors, ensured best in class non-profit standards were implemented and adhered, collaborated with community leaders and elected officials, cultivated personal and donor relationships and oversaw the funding process for 27 agencies and award over 30-plus grants annually. Barr is a respected leader that collaborated with his board and community leaders in implementing multiple countywide initiatives and programs during his tenure.

Before his time at United Way, Barr spent 17 years in the financial services industry at US Bank, including being the downtown Sidney branch manager. During his tenure at US Bank, he mentored new managers and employees in the emerging leaders program. He is also involved in multiple community coalitions and task forces and is an OHSAA State Tournament umpire and crew chief.

Barr holds a bachelor’s degree from The Ohio State University and is a graduate of the Academy of Community Leadership from Edison State University. He lives in Sidney with his fiancé.

The Board of Trustees would also like to announce that William “Bill” Horstman will be retiring on Jan. 31, 2024, after 10 years serving as executive director of Habitat for Humanity of Miami and Shelby Counties. Under Horstman’s leadership, HHMSCO extended the Miami County territory to include Shelby County and it was his strategic vision that led to the relocation of Habitat’s ReStore to a larger and better location on Main Street in Troy. Under Horstman’s direction, the Habitat Activity Center (HAC) became a reality and transformed the way the organization serves the community. Horstman was also key in implementing internal processes, procedures and developing strategic plans that built a sustainable organization and will serve as the base for the organization’s continued success.

The Board of Trustees would like to extend their gratitude for everything Horstman did for the affiliate during his tenure.