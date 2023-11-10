Commissioners set viewing, public hearing dates

SIDNEY — The Shelby County Commissioners authorized dates for a viewing and public hearing to vacate a road and an alley during business from Oct. 12 to Nov. 9.

The viewing will be held on Nov. 21 at 9:30 a.m. and the public hearing will be on Nov. 28 at 10 a.m. for the petition to vacate a portion of Center Street (Township Road 1023) and an alley in Perry Township (Pemberton).

On Nov. 9, commissioners presented a proclamation in recognition of Operation Green Light to Veteran Services Office Executive Director Chris North. Operation Green Light is a National Association of Counties initiative that recognizes the importance of honoring those who made sacrifices to preserve freedom and shine a light on the needs of and resources available to veterans. It encourages citizens to honor veterans by displaying green lights from Nov. 6 to Nov. 12.

Payment of weekly expenditures were approved totaling $537,688.49 (Oct. 12), $925,312.26 (Oct. 19), $1,336,022.56 (Oct. 26), and 810,216.58 (Nov. 2). The engineer’s fund and capital improvement fund each received $174,380.61 in sales tax revenue.