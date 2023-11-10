Dorothy Love recognizes veterans

Wayne Brockman, left, receives a quilt from Independent Living at Dorothy Love Director Eric Shoemaker. The quilt was given out as a door prize during Ohio Living Dorothy Love’s Veterans event on Friday, Nov. 10. Brockman is an Army Veteran who served from 1951- 53. The quilt was made by The Dorothy Love Knotters.
Steve Egbert | Sidney Daily News
The Fairlawn High School Choir, directed by Sonya Phillips, entertains the veterans at Ohio Living Dorothy Love. The Veterans breakfast is in honor of all those who served. It was held on Friday, Nov. 10.
Steve Egbert | Sidney Daily News
Wayne Brockman, left, receives a quilt from Independent Living at Dorothy Love Director Eric Shoemaker.