Humphrey receives Democratic Women’s scholarship

Humphrey

SIDNEY — The Shelby County Democratic Women have announced the recipient of their academic scholarship for 2023 is Jaden Humphrey, of Sidney.

Each year the auxiliary gives a participant this honor. Anyone can qualify by completing a year of college and being a Shelby County resident. Next year’s applicants can apply in May 2024.

The application consists of a brief resume, indicating their major and why they chose it, their academic rating and participation in clubs, organizations and sports.

This year’s recipient excelled in all of the areas, and in addition, got glowing reviews by his current professors and past teachers.

Shelby County Democratic Women believe the future begins with a strong vital education and a support system that endorses critical thinking and belief in a democratic governing process for all.

As a group, the women work together for their Democratic candidates, support he Central Committee, sponsor informed education material and attend classes and forums to promote their beliefs in a better way to govern local, state and national government.