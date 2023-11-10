Kimmel, Wilson ready for BOE responsibilities

Kimmel New Wilson

SIDNEY — One incumbent and new newcomers were elected to the Sidney City Schools Board of Education during Tuesday’s election.

Nicole New, who has been on the board for two years, returns to the board along with Laurie Kimmel and Stephanie Wilson. New received 3,891 votes; Kimmel 3,318 votes; and Wilson 2,969 votes.

Each woman was asked to share her feelings about being elected to the board of education. New didn’t respond to the email requesting the information.

Kimmel was waiting with family and friends as the election results came in Tuesday night.

”Choosing to surround myself with family, friends and strong supporters of my campaign made learning of the victory even more special,” said Kimmel. “After wrapping my brain around the results, I felt full of gratitude for the trust that has been given to me to do what’s best for our schools.”

“I am thankful for the trust and support that our community has instilled in me; as is evidenced by their willingness to vote for me. I do not take that lightly, and look forward to the opportunity to work hard to make a meaningful impact on the lives of our children and the overall quality of education in our district,” said Wilson.

As a teacher, Kimmel knows the importance of school district’s board of education. She know will be able to experience the education field from the other side of the desk.

“I am very much looking forward to working with this new team of people to continuously improve and to highlight what is already great within Sidney City Schools,” said Kimmel.

Wilson said she is looking forward to continuing her community involvement as a board member.

“As an active member in our community, I look forward to continuing to serve our students, staff and community in this capacity,” said Wilson.

Both women are ready to work with current board members Zack Bosslet and Greg Dickman, along with New who was reelected to office, as new board members.

“I am coming into this with an open mind and ready to have great dialogue regarding our school district. I have not made any decisions on changes or goals for the district. My first priority is meeting the current members and learning from them,” Kimmel said.

“I am eager to work closely with the administration and current board members to gain their perspective and insight on key issues the district is facing; to determine how best I can add value based on my skills, experiences and commitment to continuous improvement,” said Wilson.