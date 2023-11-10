On the agendas

Sidney City Council

SIDNEY — The Sidney City Council will hold a regular meeting on Monday, Nov. 13, at 5:30 p.m. in City Hall’s council chambers. Members of the public may attend in person or listen in virtually by contacting the city clerk for log-on information.

Jackson Center Council

JACKSON CENTER — Jackson Center Council will hold a regular meeting on Monday, Nov. 13, at 7 p.m. in the Village Hall’s council chambers.

Anna Council

ANNA — Anna Council will hold a regular meeting on Tuesday, Nov. 14, at 7 p.m. in the Village Hall’s council chambers.

Edison Board of Trustees

PIQUA — The Board of Trustees of Edison State Community College will meet Wednesday, Nov. 15, at 2 p.m. at the Piqua Campus, room 59.

Items on the agenda include committee reports, approving the fiscal year 2023 efficiency report, approving the updated policies and procedures manual, updates on the 50th anniversary celebration and trustee comments.

Tri-County Board of Recovery and Mental Health Services

TROY — The next regular meeting of the Tri-County Board of Recovery and Mental Health Services will be Wednesday, Nov. 15, at 6:20 p.m. to accommodate Board training following the full Board business meeting. The Finance Committee will meet at 6 p.m. The meetings will be at the Board’s Administration & Training Center, 1280 N. County Road 25A, Troy. Access to the board meeting will be through the South entrance marked “Training Center.”

Shelby County Fair Board

SIDNEY — The Shelby County Fair Board will hold its regular monthly meeting on Wednesday, Nov. 15, at 7 p.m. in the secretary’s office at the Shelby County Fairgrounds, 655 S. Highland Ave.

Sidney Tree Board

SIDNEY — The Tree Board will meet on Thursday, Nov. 16, at 4 p.m. in City Hall’s council chambers.