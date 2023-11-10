Vigil planned

SIDNEY — A candlelight vigil will be held Saturday, Nov. 11, at 6:30 p.m. on courtsquare for the victims of the house fire on North Main Avenue on Nov. 2.

The vigil will be held in memory of Patricia Etheridge, who passed away Nov. 8. Her cause of death has been ruled an accident with inhalation injuries by the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office.

Another person was injured in the fire.

According to a press release from the Sidney Department of Fire and Emergency Services, firefighters were dispatched to a two-story, multiple-family residence at 733 N. Main Ave./726 Wapakoneta Ave. Firefighters rescued Etheridge from the building and she was transported to Wilson Health. She was then transferred to Miami Valley Hospital, where she passed

The State Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the cause of the fire.