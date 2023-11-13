Alzheimer’s Association highlights unique challenges faced by 493,000 Ohio dementia caregivers

DAYTON — November is National Family Caregivers Month. There are more than 11 million family caregivers in the U.S and nearly half of these caregivers provide help to someone with Alzheimer’s or another dementia. In Ohio, there are 493,000 caregivers who provided 736 million hours of unpaid care to 220,000 loved ones living with Alzheimer’s.

“Thousands of our families and friends are caring for someone with Alzheimer’s and it is overwhelming and challenging,” said Dayna Ritchey, program director for the Alzheimer’s Association Greater Cincinnati and Miami Valley Chapters. “So many of these dedicated individuals do not ask for help. Remind them that there is support and resources available including local support groups, education programs and a 24/7 Helpline. No one should face this disease alone and the Alzheimer’s Association is here to help.”

Caregivers of those living with Alzheimer’s and other dementia face unique challenges. As dementia symptoms worsen, caregivers can experience increased emotional stress, depression, anxiety and new or worsened health problems. Caregivers often experience depleted finances due to disruptions in employment and paying for health care or other services.

““Caring for a person with Alzheimer’s takes longer, lasts longer, is more personal and intrusive than most other diseases, and takes a heavy toll on the health of the caregivers themselves,” said Ritchey. “During the course of the disease, caregiving tasks escalate and become more intensive. Alzheimer’s and dementia caregivers are often managing multiple conditions, including memory loss, comorbidities, loss of mobility, reduced communication skills and behavioral and personality changes.”

According to the Alzheimer’s Association, there are five reasons why Alzheimer’s caregiving is challenging:

1. Caregiving for someone with memory loss is exceptionally demanding.

Alzheimer’s caregivers are often managing multiple conditions, not only memory loss, but:

• Long-term physical conditions, including gradual loss of mobility

• Emotional issues

• Behavioral and personality changes

2. Caregiving tasks are often more intensive and burdensome

Caregivers of people with dementia report providing 27 hours more care per month on average (92 hours versus 65 hours) than caregivers of people without dementia.

Among all older adults with dementia, 77% receive assistance with at least one activity of daily living (ADL), such as bathing and dressing, in contrast to only 20% of older adults without dementia.

3. Alzheimer’s caregivers often have to provide care over a longer period of time

Average life expectancy following a diagnosis is 4-8 years, but can be as long as 20.

During the course of the disease caregiving tasks escalate and become more intensive

4. Alzheimer’s caregivers report greater stress and personal health problems

• 59 % of Alzheimer’s caregivers report their emotional stress as high or very high. (Non-Alzheimer’s caregivers – 41 %)

• 35 % report declining health because of caregiving (Non-Alz caregivers – 19 %)

• A recent national poll found 27 % of caregivers for people with dementia delayed or did not do things they should for their own health.

5. Impact on employment

• 57% reported sometimes needing to go in late or leave early due to care responsibilities

• 18% reduced their work hours

• 9% gave up working entirely.

To learn more about Alzheimer’s or other related dementia, or to access free tools and resources, visit alz.org or call the Alzheimer’s Association 24/7 Helpline at 800-272-3900.

There are 220,000 Ohioans aged 65 and older living with Alzheimer’s disease, according to the Alzheimer’s Association 2023 Alzheimer’s Disease Facts and Figures. That number is expected to hit 250,000 by 2025. A total of 493,000 Ohio caregivers provide 730 million hours of unpaid care each year.

Those concerned about themselves or a loved one can contact the Alzheimer’s Association Miami Valley Chapter at 937-291-3332 to schedule a care consultation with a social worker who can offer connections to local resources that can help.