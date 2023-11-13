Police log

SUNDAY

-7:01 p.m.: intoxicated driver. Police responded to an intoxicated driver in the 2000 block of Michigan Street.

-5:30 p.m.: assault. Police responded to a past assault in the 800 block of Clinton Avenue.

-11:11 a.m.: suspicious subject or vehicle. Police responded to a suspicious subject or vehicle in the 1000 block of Hayes Street.

-9:12 a.m.: suspicious subject or vehicle. Police responded to a suspicious subject or vehicle in the 600 block of Wilson Avenue.

-8:26 a.m.: threats. Police responded to threats in the 600 block of South Ohio Avenue.

SATURDAY

-11:49 p.m.: intoxicated driver. Police responded to an intoxicated driver in the 100 block of West Court Street.

-11:35 p.m.: suspicious subject or vehicle. Police responded to a suspicious subject or vehicle in the 600 block of Maywood Place.

-8:22 p.m.: suspicious subject or vehicle. Police responded to a suspicious subject or vehicle in the 500 block of Plum Ridge Trail.

-8:05 p.m.: suspicious subject or vehicle. Police responded to a suspicious subject or vehicle in the 1000 block of Michigan Street.

-5:58 p.m.: threats. Police responded to threats in the 300 block of North Ohio Avenue.

-3:45 p.m.: crash. Police responded to a crash in the 800 block of St. Marys Avenue.

-2:26 p.m.: intoxicated driver. Police responded to an intoxicated driver in the 2000 block of Michigan Street.

-1:42 p.m.: crash. Police responded to a crash in the area of Countryside Street and Fourth Avenue.

-12:54 p.m.: damage. Police responded to past damage in the 300 block of North Ohio Avenue.

-11:59 a.m.: fight. Police responded to a fight in progress in the 200 block of Jefferson Street.

-6:28 a.m.: remove subject. Police removed someone in the 2000 block of Fair Road.

-2:08 a.m.: crime in progress. Nathanial Christopher Eichelberger, 19, of Sidney, was arrested for disorderly conduct.

-1:23 a.m.: assault. Police responded to an assault in progress in the 500 block of North Vandemark Road.

-1:20 a.m.: assault. Police responded to an assault in progress in the 100 block of West Clay Street.

FRIDAY

-10:50 p.m.: fight. Police responded to a fight in progress in the 100 block of South Ohio Avenue.

-10:17 p.m.: theft. Police responded to a past theft in the 400 block of North Lester Avenue.

-9:46 p.m.: trespassing. Police removed someone in the 200 block of South Walnut Avenue.

-9:11 p.m.: theft. Police responded to a past theft in the 400 block of North Miami Avenue.

-8:57 p.m.: theft. Police responded to a past theft in the 2000 block of Wapakoneta Avenue.

-8:54 p.m.: damage. Police responded to past damage in the 300 block of Doering Street.

-6:41 p.m.: threats. Police responded to threats in the 1000 block of Hickory Court.

-6:23 p.m.: crash. Police responded to a crash in the 500 block of Rauth Street.

-5:04 p.m.: drugs. Police responded to drugs in the Sidney area.

-3:39 p.m.: crash. Police responded to a hit-skip crash in the area of West Russell Road and St. Marys Avenue.

-3:35 p.m.: crash. Police responded to a crash in the 300 block of West Russell Road.

-3:13 p.m.: fraud. Police received a fraud report in the 300 block of West Russell Road.

-2:49 p.m.: assault. Police responded to a past assault in the 600 block of Ardiss Place.

-1:51 p.m.: suspicious subject or vehicle. Police responded to a suspicious subject or vehicle in the 700 block of North Vandemark Road.

-1:40 p.m.: fraud. Police received a fraud report in the 1000 block of Constitution Avenue.

-1:39 p.m.: assault. Police responded to a past assault in the 1000 block of Michigan Street.

-1:10 p.m.: suspicious subject or vehicle. Police responded to a suspicious subject or vehicle in the 2000 block of Ross Street.

-11:55 a.m.: fraud. Police received a fraud report in the 1000 block of Pinetree Court.

-7 a.m.: crash. Police responded to a crash in the area of Fourth Avenue and West Russell Road.

THURSDAY

-3:58 p.m.: fraud. Police received a fraud report in the 400 block of Canal Street.

-3:30 p.m.: crime in progress. Ralph Monroe Turner, 36, was arrested for domestic violence.

-2:53 p.m.: remove subject. Police removed someone in the 300 block of East Court Street.

-2:15 p.m.: summons. Ryan Lee Wilson Jarrett, 20, of Sidney, received a summons to appear in court for theft.

-2:04 p.m.: theft. Police responded to a past theft in the 2000 block of Michigan Street.

-1:59 p.m.: suspicious subject or vehicle. Police responded to a suspicious subject or vehicle in the 600 block of Maywood Place.

-1:11 p.m.: damage. Police responded to past damage in the 200 block of North Main Avenue.

-12:38 p.m.: crash. Police responded to a crash in the 200 block of South Ohio Avenue.

-9:38 a.m.: damage. Police responded to past damage in the 300 block of North West Avenue.

Crashes

Dakia Welch, 33, of Sidney, was cited with right of way at intersections after a two-vehicle crash on Nov. 11 at 3:45 p.m.

Welch was stopped at the stop sign on Williams Street at the intersection of state Route 29. Dustin Cole, 40, of Sidney, was traveling southbound on state Route 29. As Cole entered the intersection, Welch pulled from the stop sign and struck him. Cole then struck a mailbox. Cole’s vehicle was towed by Mantor’s Towing.

• Deeno L. Taylor, 62, of Troy, was cited with driving within lanes/continuous lines of traffic after a two-vehicle crash on Nov. 11 at 1:42 p.m.

Taylor was traveling eastbound on Countryside Lane when he struck a parked car owned by Steven R. Heath, of Sidney. Heath’s vehicle was towed by Wrecker’s Towing.

• Ashley Alexander, 16, of Sidney, was cited with right of way on a public highway after a two-vehicle crash on Nov. 10 at 3:39 p.m.

Alexander was exiting a parking lot on West Russell Road to travel eastbound. Justin Pachin, 32, of Dayton, was traveling westbound on West Russell Road and was struck by Alexander.

• Karen L. Rickert, 65, of Sidney, was cited with operation without reasonable control after a four-vehicle crash on Nov. 8 at 8:44 a.m.

Roger C. Speck, 65, of St. Henry, was driving a semi-truck with an oversized load occupying both lanes while traveling eastbound on East Court Street. Rickert turned onto East Court Street from a driveway and attempted to squeeze between the semi and a parked vehicle owned by Cheryl L. Wolaver, of Sidney, striking both the parked car and the semi. Rickert then continued eastbound and struck another parked car owned by Nancy J. Beard, of Sidney.

Compiled by Charlotte Caldwell